WorldMarch 9, 2025

PHOTO GALLERY: Lathmar Holi

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana covered in color read and sing as they participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Women wait to participate in the Lathmar holi with men of a neighboring village in Nandgoan, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Women participate in the Lathmar holi at Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Women participate in the Lathmar holi at Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers throw colored powder during the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors participate in Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors participate in Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)
