PHOTO GALLERY: The 5-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, on July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Agustina Cañamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, on June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A patient holds an Our Lady of Guadalupe card in his bed while talking to chaplain Nancy Many at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo, on Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People using face masks take part in a music concert in Barcelona, Spain, on March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian soldiers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, march toward Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A nurse administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly woman in her house in rural Sabab Bernam, central Selangor state, Malaysia, on July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An elderly woman, wearing a protective face mask is sprayed with a disinfectant bleach solution by a soldier as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of a food market in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emma Salvador, 84, supplements her oxygen as her son Jose Gonzalez watches over her in a makeshift tent set up at the 2 de Mayo Hospital to treat people who are infected with the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo taken on Monday, May 4, 2020, a patient with coronavirus breathes with an oxygen mask at an intensive care unit at a regional hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine on May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A health worker attends to her colleague who fainted due to exhaustion and long working hours at a COVID-19 testing camp in New Delhi, India, on April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A health worker conducts a COVID-19 swab test on a resident as they monitor cases at a village in Quezon City, Philippines on May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A health worker takes a swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, as another waits to sanitize the area in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, on Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Francisco Espana, 60, looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the "Hospital del Mar" in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wearing face mask rides his bicycle next to boats with face masks hanging on them during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, at the port in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A medical worker wearing protective gear enters the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A patient is moved from an ambulance into the COVID-19 treatment center at Dr. Carlos MacGregor Sanchez General Hospital in Mexico City on Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sonya Rodriguez wipes her tears after seeing her father via video chat arranged by chaplain Kevin Deegan in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, on Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies during the coronavirus pandemic in a trench on Hart Island in the Bronx borough of New York on April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cemetery workers wearing protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker from the city's forensic department sprays disinfectant over the body of a woman who died on a street in Quito, Ecuador, on May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives in protective suits stand next to the burning pyre of a person who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the Washington Monument in the background, white flags are displays as part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, on Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles, on April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents climb onto chairs to buy groceries from vendors behind barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cleric women wearing protective clothing and "chador," a head-to-toe garment, arrive a cemetery to prepare the body of a victim who died from the new coronavirus for a funeral, in the city of Ghaemshahr, in north of Iran, on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cat is carried inside a backpack with a see through bubble in Wuhan, China on Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants laborers hailing from Uttar Pradesh state with their families trying to return to their villages walk towards a bus terminus in New Delhi, India, on May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Customers enjoy their food and drink in protective bubbles at the Lazy Bean Cafe in Teaneck, N.J., on Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, on April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cheer leaders perform to empty stands prior an opening baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco's Civic Center on May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kashmiri students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, a ground reserved for Eid prayers, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Monserrat Medina Zentella attends school via the internet, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, from her home in Mexico City, on Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a screening checkpoint for arriving athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 1, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A message is posted on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, on April 28, 2020, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) ASSOCIATED PRESS