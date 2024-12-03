PHOTO GALLERY:Greenland Election

Houses covered by snow are seen on the coast of a sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks on a street with political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy sits at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait for a bus at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections are displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shout during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mute Bourup Egede, Greenland prime minister participates a TV debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nivi Rosing, political candidate for the Greenland parliament, hugs his colleague during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crow flies over political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks with his dogs on pedestrian street past snow sculptures in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Candidates in Greenland's upcoming election seek the support of representatives from disabled rights groups in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bilo Chemnitz, 23, holds his rifle after hunting ptarmigan birds near the Nuuk fjord in Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat captain smokes a cigarette during a ride outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Malu Schmidt laughs next to her friends after getting married at the church of our Savior in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshippers hold their children during a religious service at Hans Egede Church in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks at a graveyard covered by snow as the sun sets in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Public school pupils are seen inside their classrooms next to the large icebergs in the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun sets in Ilulissat, Greenland, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coloured houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Halo is seen during a sunset on the coast of sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pieces of ice move through the sea in Qoornoq Island, near Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS