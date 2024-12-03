All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

PHOTO GALLERY:Greenland Election

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

AP News, Associated Press
Houses covered by snow are seen on the coast of a sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Houses covered by snow are seen on the coast of a sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks on a street with political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks on a street with political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy sits at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A boy sits at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for a bus at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections are displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
People wait for a bus at the bus station with political placards for the upcoming elections are displayed in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shout during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
People shout during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mute Bourup Egede, Greenland prime minister participates a TV debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Mute Bourup Egede, Greenland prime minister participates a TV debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nivi Rosing, political candidate for the Greenland parliament, hugs his colleague during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Nivi Rosing, political candidate for the Greenland parliament, hugs his colleague during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crow flies over political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A crow flies over political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks with his dogs on pedestrian street past snow sculptures in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A man walks with his dogs on pedestrian street past snow sculptures in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candidates in Greenland's upcoming election seek the support of representatives from disabled rights groups in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Candidates in Greenland's upcoming election seek the support of representatives from disabled rights groups in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bilo Chemnitz, 23, holds his rifle after hunting ptarmigan birds near the Nuuk fjord in Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Bilo Chemnitz, 23, holds his rifle after hunting ptarmigan birds near the Nuuk fjord in Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boat captain smokes a cigarette during a ride outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A boat captain smokes a cigarette during a ride outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Malu Schmidt laughs next to her friends after getting married at the church of our Savior in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Malu Schmidt laughs next to her friends after getting married at the church of our Savior in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers hold their children during a religious service at Hans Egede Church in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Worshippers hold their children during a religious service at Hans Egede Church in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks at a graveyard covered by snow as the sun sets in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman walks at a graveyard covered by snow as the sun sets in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public school pupils are seen inside their classrooms next to the large icebergs in the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Public school pupils are seen inside their classrooms next to the large icebergs in the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets in Ilulissat, Greenland, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The sun sets in Ilulissat, Greenland, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coloured houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Coloured houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Halo is seen during a sunset on the coast of sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Halo is seen during a sunset on the coast of sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pieces of ice move through the sea in Qoornoq Island, near Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Pieces of ice move through the sea in Qoornoq Island, near Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boat rides though a frozen sea inlet outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A boat rides though a frozen sea inlet outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

Related
South Africa's giant playwright Athol Fugard, whose searing works challenged apartheid, dies aged 92
WorldMar. 10
South Africa's giant playwright Athol Fugard, whose searing works challenged apartheid, dies aged 92
AI made its way to vineyards. Here's how the technology is helping make your wine
WorldMar. 10
AI made its way to vineyards. Here's how the technology is helping make your wine
China's annual political meetings feature minority delegates in tribal finery with a message
WorldMar. 10
China's annual political meetings feature minority delegates in tribal finery with a message
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Aiport Strike
WorldMar. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Aiport Strike
PHOTO COLLECTION: Tibet Uprising Anniversary
WorldMar. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: Tibet Uprising Anniversary
What makes Greenland a strategic prize at a time of rising tensions? And why now?
WorldMar. 10
What makes Greenland a strategic prize at a time of rising tensions? And why now?
A one-day strike at 13 German airports, including the main hubs, brings most flights to a halt
WorldMar. 10
A one-day strike at 13 German airports, including the main hubs, brings most flights to a halt
Pope following Vatican's spiritual retreat from afar as he recovers from pneumonia in hospital
WorldMar. 10
Pope following Vatican's spiritual retreat from afar as he recovers from pneumonia in hospital
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy