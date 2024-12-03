PHOTO GALLERY:Israel's wave of airstrikes on Gaza

An injured man is taken to the Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli tank maneuvers on the border with northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman carries the body of a child to Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli army airstrikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two people mourn over the body of a man, lying among other victims at the hospital morgue, following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An explosion erupts in the northern Gaza Strip, as seee from southern Israel, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman reacts as she identifies a person killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians inspect the damage at Al-Tabi'in School in central Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

ADDS NAME OF THE MAN - EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Eyad Abu Jazar holds the body of a child he believed to be his nephew, who was also killed in Israeli army airstrikes, at the hospital morgue in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli army airstrikes as they are brought to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians inspect the damage at Al-Tabi'in School in central Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Palestinians hold the hands of their relative who was killed in an Israeli army airstrike, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Karem Hanna) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli army airstrikes are brought to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A staff of the United Nations watches a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, March. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A general view shows a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, March. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person holds a sign for Palestinian delegation during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People carry posters with pictures and names of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, one reads "freedom for the hero prisoner Mohammad Dawoud," while protesting against the war in Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives of hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attempt to approach the Gaza border, escorted by Israeli soldiers, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, tries to pass a barbed wire to approach the Gaza border fence, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters demand the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS