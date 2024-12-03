All sections
WorldMarch 21, 2025

PHOTO GALLERY:The Persian New Year of Nowruz

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

AP News, Associated Press
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian Kurds gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Syrian Kurds gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child holds a flag showing Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan as he has his picture taken during Nowruz celebrations, in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
A child holds a flag showing Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan as he has his picture taken during Nowruz celebrations, in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqi Kurds walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi Kurds walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqi Kurds celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi Kurds celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian Kurds holding lit torches celebrate their Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Syrian Kurds holding lit torches celebrate their Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shiite Muslim women pray on the other side of a curtain at the shrine of Peer Syed Mehndi on Nowruz, Persian New Year, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Shiite Muslim women pray on the other side of a curtain at the shrine of Peer Syed Mehndi on Nowruz, Persian New Year, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian Kurds celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Syrian Kurds celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian Kurdish women, some of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Syrian Kurdish women, some of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men store torches to be used for the Persian New Year or Nowruz celebrations, in Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Men store torches to be used for the Persian New Year or Nowruz celebrations, in Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Iranian man jumps over a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Iranians celebrate their new year, or Nowruz, with arrival of the spring. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian man jumps over a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Iranians celebrate their new year, or Nowruz, with arrival of the spring. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian Kurdish women, most of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Syrian Kurdish women, most of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

Related
A NASA spacecraft will make another close pass of the sun
WorldMar. 21
A NASA spacecraft will make another close pass of the sun
Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games
WorldMar. 21
Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games
NYC will eventually have to abandon part of its water supply if it keeps getting saltier
WorldMar. 21
NYC will eventually have to abandon part of its water supply if it keeps getting saltier
Effort to replace dead and unhealthy trees at Flight 93 memorial expected to take decades
WorldMar. 21
Effort to replace dead and unhealthy trees at Flight 93 memorial expected to take decades
Eyeing China threat, Trump announces Boeing wins contract for secretive future fighter jet
WorldMar. 21
Eyeing China threat, Trump announces Boeing wins contract for secretive future fighter jet
Jonathan Majors is on a redemption tour. For what, he won't say
WorldMar. 21
Jonathan Majors is on a redemption tour. For what, he won't say
A woman drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after being denied boarding, police say
WorldMar. 21
A woman drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after being denied boarding, police say
Trump administration debates invoking 'state secrets privilege' around deportation flights
WorldMar. 21
Trump administration debates invoking 'state secrets privilege' around deportation flights
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy