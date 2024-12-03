PHOTO GALLERY:The Persian New Year of Nowruz

Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian Kurds gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child holds a flag showing Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan as he has his picture taken during Nowruz celebrations, in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iraqi Kurds walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iraqi Kurds celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian Kurds holding lit torches celebrate their Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shiite Muslim women pray on the other side of a curtain at the shrine of Peer Syed Mehndi on Nowruz, Persian New Year, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian Kurds celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year in Amuda, Hasaka region, northeastern Syria, Thursday March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian Kurdish women, some of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akra, Iraq, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men store torches to be used for the Persian New Year or Nowruz celebrations, in Akra, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian man jumps over a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Iranians celebrate their new year, or Nowruz, with arrival of the spring. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian Kurdish women, most of them wearing traditional clothing, gather to celebrate their Nowruz, Kurdish New Year, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS