All sections
WorldMarch 11, 2025

Police in the Dominican Republic say FBI joins search for US student who vanished on spring break

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican tourist town of Punta Cana, police said Tuesday.

AP News, Associated Press
Military personnel search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
Military personnel search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military personnel and civil defense members search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
Military personnel and civil defense members search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A military plane searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A military plane searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of civil defense canine unit searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A member of civil defense canine unit searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Civil defense boats search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
Civil defense boats search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A drone pilot searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
A drone pilot searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican tourist town of Punta Cana, police said Tuesday.

Dominican police said they are re-interviewing people who were with Sudiksha Konanki before she vanished in the pre-dawn hours of March 6 at a beach in front of the Riu República Hotel.

The hotel said in a statement that Konanki’s disappearance coincided with a power outage that prompted multiple guests to head to the beach where she was last seen.

Dominican President Luis Abinader told reporters that he lamented the situation.

“We are concerned,” he said Monday during his weekly meeting with the press. “All government agencies are searching … because the latest information we have from one of them, from the last person who was with the young woman, what he says according to the reports is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Abinader also defended the safety of tourists in the Dominican Republic.

“The country receives more than 11 million visitors a year,” he said, adding that issues rarely arise.

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi, flew to Punta Cana with two family friends after she was reported missing and have asked authorities to widen the investigation.

Her father said she and five other female university students traveled to the Dominican Republic on March 3.

Sudiksha Konanki, a citizen of India, is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
A painting stolen from an Italian museum is found in England...
WorldMar. 11
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his...
WorldMar. 11
Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum...
WorldMar. 11
Southwest Airlines breaks with another tradition and checked...
Related
AP Photos: China wraps up its National People’s Congress in a sea of red
WorldMar. 11
AP Photos: China wraps up its National People’s Congress in a sea of red
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
WorldMar. 11
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
15 injured when school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey
WorldMar. 11
15 injured when school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
WorldMar. 11
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
WorldMar. 11
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
Manchester United reveals plans for the "world's greatest" soccer stadium to replace Old Trafford
WorldMar. 11
Manchester United reveals plans for the "world's greatest" soccer stadium to replace Old Trafford
12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa
WorldMar. 11
12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa
Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, 3 in the occupied West Bank
WorldMar. 11
Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, 3 in the occupied West Bank
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy