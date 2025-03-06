All sections
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Pope Francis rests after peaceful night during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia

ROME (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was resting Thursday after a peaceful night during his third week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving oxygen with a nasal tube during the day.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for two days after suffering two respiratory crises Monday. Doctors underlined that his prognosis remained guarded due to the complex picture.

The pope on Wednesday marked the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead and by calling the parish priest in Gaza, the Vatican said. He also added physical therapy to his hospital routine of respiratory therapy.

