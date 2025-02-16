All sections
WorldFebruary 16, 2025

Pope has eaten breakfast, read papers after second calm night in hospital for respiratory infection

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis read the newspapers and had breakfast on Sunday after a second night sleeping well at the hospital where the 88-year-old pope is being treated for a

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
A woman kneels at the foot of a statue of late Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A marble statue of late Pope John Paul II offers an advantage point to pidgeons in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Journalists report from outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A marble statue of late Pope John Paul II is engulfed by the shade cast by the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Votive candles bearing pictures of Jesus and Pope Francis with his motto in Italian: 'Don't let hope be stolen from you', are left outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection that made impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, from where Pope Francis, who was hospitalised on Friday, blesses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus every Sunday is closed. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Faithful wait under the closed window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, from where Pope Francis, who was hospitalised on Friday, blesses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus every Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Faithful wait under the closed window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, from where Pope Francis, who was hospitalised on Friday, blesses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus every Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
People leave Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, after attending a mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis before he was hospitalized on Friday, and which was instead presided over by Card. José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Culture and Education in St. Peter's Basilica, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Families wait under the closed window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, from where Pope Francis, who was hospitalised on Friday, blesses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus every Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Faithful wait under the closed window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, from where Pope Francis, who was hospitalised on Friday, blesses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the Angelus every Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis read the newspapers and had breakfast on Sunday after a second night sleeping well at the hospital where the 88-year-old pope is being treated for a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he expected to provide a further update later in the day. He noted that substantially new detailed medical information may not be forthcoming given it’s a Sunday.

The Argentine pope, a known workaholic who keeps up a grueling pace despite his many ailments, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. It was his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 election and raised questions about his increasingly precarious health.

Doctors confirmed a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies. Francis skipped his traditional Sunday noon blessing, declining to even come to his hospital window to wave to a small crowd below that had gathered in hopes of cheering him on.

The @Pontifex social media account, which is not written by the pope himself, thanked people for their prayers on Sunday. “Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days,” the post read.

Francis had part of one lung removed after a lung infection when he was a young man and is prone to respiratory infections. In 2023, he spent three days at Gemelli to be treated for what he later revealed was an acute case of pneumonia.

Despite his Feb. 6 bronchitis diagnosis, Francis had kept up a frenetic pace of late, packing his days with private and public audiences while taking on the added obligations of steering the Catholic Church through its Holy Year.

The Vatican has canceled his events through Monday at least. On Sunday, a Holy Year Mass he was supposed to preside over for visiting artists was instead celebrated by the Vatican culture minister.

The Vatican hasn't specified what type of respiratory tract infection the pope has. Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs. Treatment varies by severity but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids — and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

