WorldFebruary 20, 2025

Pope is sitting up out of bed at hospital as he recovers from pneumonia

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is continuing his

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
People walk in front of the main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
People walk in front of the main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles with pictures of Pope Francis are laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Candles with pictures of Pope Francis are laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Believers take communion during a Mass for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Believers take communion during a Mass for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lucia Carlevaro embraces her daughters while attending a mass for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Lucia Carlevaro embraces her daughters while attending a mass for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Priest Miguel Moreyra leads a Mass to pray for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Priest Miguel Moreyra leads a Mass to pray for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful pray for Pope Francis' health during a Mass in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Faithful pray for Pope Francis' health during a Mass in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roberto Coria preserves a mural depicting Pope Francis and soccer star Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Roberto Coria preserves a mural depicting Pope Francis and soccer star Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from pneumonia, eating breakfast out of bed on Thursday morning after a sixth peaceful night at the hospital, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a new update after confirming late Wednesday that new blood tests showed a “slight improvement” in some inflammation indices for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.

Francis was visited Wednesday by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, his first known VIP visitor. She reported after their 20-minute visit that Francis was in good spirits and had “joked around as always.”

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors on Tuesday diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms. He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for what doctors also diagnosed as asthmatic bronchitis.

Doctors say pneumonia in such a fragile, elderly patient makes him particularly prone to complications given the difficulty in being able to effectively expel fluid from his lungs. While his heart is strong, Francis isn’t a particularly healthy 88-year-old. He isn't physically active, uses a wheelchair because of bad knees, had part of one lung removed as a young man, and has admitted to being a not-terribly-cooperative patient in the past.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

