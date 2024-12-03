All sections
Pope rebukes Trump administration over migrant deportations, warns 'it will end badly'

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis issued a major rebuke Tuesday to the Trump administration’s mass deportation of migrants, warning that the program to forcefully deport people purely because of their illegal status deprives them of their inherent dignity and “will end badly.”

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Pope Francis touches his eyes as he presides over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday Feb.9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Francis took the remarkable step of addressing the U.S. migrant crackdown in a letter to the bishops of the United States, who have criticized the expulsions as harming the most vulnerable.

History's first Latin American pope has long made caring for migrants a priority of his pontificate, demanding that countries welcome, protect, promote and integrate those fleeing conflicts, poverty and climate disasters. Francis has also said governments are expected to do so to the limits of their capacity.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

