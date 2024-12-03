All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

Pope registers new slight improvements in pneumonia fight as Vatican gives details on hospital photo

ROME (AP) —

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
This picture released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis concelebrating a mass inside his private chapel att the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Vatican Press Office, Via AP )
This picture released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis concelebrating a mass inside his private chapel att the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Vatican Press Office, Via AP )ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tango dancers perform for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Tango dancers perform for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is registering new slight improvements in his monthlong treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said Monday, as it also provided some details on the first photo of the pope released since his hospitalization.

The 88-year-old pontiff is now able to spend some time during the day off high flows of oxygen and use just ordinary supplemental oxygen delivered by a nasal tube, the Holy See press office said. Doctors are also trying to cut back on the amount of time he uses a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night, to force his lungs to work more.

While those amount to “slight improvements,” the Vatican isn’t yet providing any timetable on when Francis might be released from the Gemelli hospital or confirming any upcoming events. Known events include a planned visit by King Charles III and Holy Week in April.

When Francis is being wheeled to his private chapel down the hall from his hospital room, for example, he doesn’t need to be attached to the oxygen, the press office said. It was at that moment that Francis was photographed on Sunday, from behind, as he sat in his wheelchair before the chapel altar in prayer without any sign of nasal tubes.

The photo, showing Francis wearing a Lenten purple stole, marked the first image of the pope since he was admitted to Gemelli Feb. 14 with a complex lung infection that developed into double pneumonia. It followed an audio message Francis recorded March 6 in which he thanked people for their prayers, his voice soft and labored.

Together, they suggested Francis is very much controlling how the public follows his illness to prevent it from turning into a spectacle. While many in the Vatican have held up St. John Paul II’s long and public battle with Parkinson’s disease and other ailments as a humble sign of his willingness to show his frailties, others criticized it as excessive and showy.

Francis’ doctors told reporters on Feb. 21 that the pope authorized them to clearly explain the gravity of his situation, in detail, and their regular medical bulletins have suggested that Francis is comfortable with such information being in the public domain.

The Vatican press office said Francis approved the photo being released, but the fact that his face was hidden suggested something of a compromise in terms of how his sickness is seen visually.

Francis doesn't want to hide his illness and the difficult moment he is going through but he's “not dramatizing it either,” noted La Repubblica’s Vatican correspondent, Iacopo Scaramuzzi.

The first three weeks of Francis’ hospitalization were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit in which he inhaled vomit. Over the last week, his condition has stabilized and doctors said he was no longer in imminent danger of death. With gradual improvements, the Vatican has suspended morning updates and is issuing less frequent medical bulletins. The next one is not expected before Wednesday.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 17
It started in a Venezuelan prison. Now US politics focus on ...
WorldMar. 17
Iguanas likely crossed the Pacific millions of years ago on ...
WorldMar. 17
Americans increased spending tepidly last month as anxiety o...
WorldMar. 17
Ukraine and Russia have conditions that could affect a cease...
Related
A look at the deaths linked to severe storms in the US
WorldMar. 17
A look at the deaths linked to severe storms in the US
PHOTO GALLERY:Fashion Week in Moscow
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO GALLERY:Fashion Week in Moscow
What goes on in a Christian Science reading room?
WorldMar. 17
What goes on in a Christian Science reading room?
'Danish Viking blood is boiling.' Danes boycott US goods with fervor as others in Europe do so too
WorldMar. 17
'Danish Viking blood is boiling.' Danes boycott US goods with fervor as others in Europe do so too
Prosecutors say Minnesota man accused of hiding stolen ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' is dead
WorldMar. 17
Prosecutors say Minnesota man accused of hiding stolen ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' is dead
Devastating storms kill at least 39 across 7 states in the South and Midwest
WorldMar. 17
Devastating storms kill at least 39 across 7 states in the South and Midwest
Trump warns Iran it will face 'consequences' of further attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels
WorldMar. 17
Trump warns Iran it will face 'consequences' of further attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels
Shohei Ohtani merchandise is prompting long lines -- even in the rain -- in Tokyo
WorldMar. 17
Shohei Ohtani merchandise is prompting long lines -- even in the rain -- in Tokyo
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy