All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Pope's planned commitments in doubt as hospital treatment for respiratory infection continues

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming commitments appeared increasingly in question Monday as he spent a fourth day in the hospital with a respiratory tract infection that has already sidelined him

NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized, is seen on the screen of a video camera, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized, is seen on the screen of a video camera, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming commitments appeared increasingly in question Monday as he spent a fourth day in the hospital with a respiratory tract infection that has already sidelined him longer than a 2023 hospitalization for pneumonia.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, 88, ate breakfast and read the newspapers Monday morning and was continuing his unspecified drug therapies. A more detailed medical update was expected later in the day.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors confirmed a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies. Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away and that he was in “stable” condition.

The Argentine pope, who had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man, is a known workaholic who keeps up a grueling pace despite his increasingly precarious health.

There has been no word on how long his hospital stay might last.

When he had a bad case of pneumonia in 2023, he left after three days and only acknowledged after the fact that he had been admitted urgently after feeling faint and having a sharp pain in his chest. This time around, Francis insisted on finishing his morning audiences Friday before leaving the Vatican, even though he was having trouble speaking at length because he was short of breath.

The Holy See has only confirmed cancelled appointments through Monday. Francis was supposed to have gone to Rome’s Cinecitta film studios to meet with artists as part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year celebrations.

While his private audiences are rarely announced with much advance notice, the pope's next scheduled appointment is his weekly general audience Wednesday. Beyond that, he is scheduled to preside on Sunday at the ordination of deacons as part of a Holy Year weekend dedicated to deacons. Francis' participation in both appears in doubt, but they remain on the official Vatican schedule.

When he missed the Jubilee Mass dedicated to artists this past Sunday, a cardinal stood in for him.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 17
Watchdog says Israel is to expand West Bank settlement as th...
WorldFeb. 17
Top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabi...
WorldFeb. 17
Middle East latest: Israeli drone strike hits car in souther...
WorldFeb. 17
Fixing Germany's economy is a critical task for the country'...
Related
European leaders regroup in Paris for strategy huddle after Trump diplomatic blitz on Ukraine
WorldFeb. 17
European leaders regroup in Paris for strategy huddle after Trump diplomatic blitz on Ukraine
'Life-threatening cold' expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding
WorldFeb. 17
'Life-threatening cold' expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding
Experts push to restore Syria’s war-torn heritage sites, including renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra
WorldFeb. 17
Experts push to restore Syria’s war-torn heritage sites, including renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy concerns
WorldFeb. 17
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy concerns
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Winners
WorldFeb. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Winners
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as investors continue to eye Trump
WorldFeb. 17
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as investors continue to eye Trump
AP PHOTOS: The traditional sari is on colorful display at a massive Hindu festival in India
WorldFeb. 17
AP PHOTOS: The traditional sari is on colorful display at a massive Hindu festival in India
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Red Carpet
WorldFeb. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Red Carpet
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy