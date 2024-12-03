All sections
WorldFebruary 11, 2025

Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

This photo provided by Instagram account @donniefitz2 shows fire crews at the Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, following the collision of two jets on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (@donniefitz2 via AP)
This photo provided by Instagram account @donniefitz2 shows fire crews at the Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, following the collision of two jets on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (@donniefitz2 via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet that collided with the parked plane had veered off the runway.

Of those injured, two were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. He said one person was still trapped in one of the planes and that “we're doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

The runway has been closed and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.

