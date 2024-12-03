All sections
WorldMarch 7, 2025

Private lunar lander is declared dead after landing sideways in a crater near the moon's south pole

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
This photo provided by NASA shows the Intuitive Machines' Athena lander approaching the surface of the moon on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (NASA via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private lunar lander is no longer working after landing sideways in a crater near the moon’s south pole and its mission is over, officials said Friday.

The news came less than 24 hours after the botched landing attempt by Texas-based Intuitive Machines.

Launched last week, the lander named Athena, missed its mark by more than 800 feet (250 meters) and ended up in a frigid crater, the company said.

It managed to send back pictures confirming its position and activate a few experiments before going silent. NASA and other customers had packed the lander with an ice drill, drone and pair of rovers.

It's unlikely Athena's batteries can be recharged given the way the lander's solar panels are pointed and the extreme cold in the crater.

“The mission has concluded and teams are continuing to assess the data collected throughout the mission,” the company said in a statement.

This was the second landing attempt for Intuitive Machines. The first, a year ago, also ended with a sideways landing, but the company was able to keep it going for longer than this time despite hampered communications and operations.

Earlier in the week, another Texas company scored a successful landing under NASA’s commercial lunar delivery program. Firefly Aerospace put its Blue Ghost lander down in the far northern latitudes of the moon’s near side.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

