MUNICH (AP) — The suspect in the car-ramming attack in Munich that left more than 30 people injured appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there's no evidence that he was involved with any radical network, authorities said Friday.

The 24-year-old Afghan, who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2016 and lived in Munich, was arrested after driving his Mini Cooper into the back of a labor union demonstration in the Bavarian city on Thursday. Police officers pulled him out of the car after firing a shot at the vehicle, which didn't hit him, and arrested him.

It was the fifth in a series of attacks involving immigrants over the past nine months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany’s Feb. 23 election.

Prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann said that the suspect said “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great,” to police and then prayed after his arrest — which prompted a department that investigates extremism and terror to take on the case immediately.

In questioning, he admitted deliberately driving into the demonstration and “gave an explanation that I would summarize as religious motivation,” Tilmann said.

She didn't give details, but added: “According to all we know at the moment, I would venture to speak of an Islamist motivation.” However, there were no indications the suspect was in any Islamic extremist organization, she added.

He posted content with religious references — such as “Allah, protect us always” — on social media, where he described himself as a bodybuilder and fitness model, Tilmann said.

The deputy head of Bavaria's state criminal police office, Guido Limmer, said investigators found a chat, apparently with relatives, in which the suspect wrote “perhaps I won't be there anymore tomorrow,” but so far they have found nothing that points to concrete preparations for the attack or anyone else being involved.

The man had no previous convictions and had a valid residence permit, although his asylum application had been rejected. He had jobs, including as a store detective. Tilmann said there was no indication of mental illness.

Police said that they know of 36 people who were injured in the attack, two of them very seriously and eight seriously. Tilmann said the suspect is under investigation on 36 counts of attempted murder as well as bodily harm and dangerous interference with road traffic.

Well-wishers laid flowers and lit candles near the site of the attack.

“I’m speechless,” said Anna Zagkoti, 37. “We had too many other cases like this in other German cities. For me its really sad and it can’t continue. Politicians have to do something and we as society as well. We have to stand together and fight it.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier laid a flower at the scene Friday morning. He condemned “the brutality of this act” and said that it “leaves us stunned.”

The attack happened a day before the opening of the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials that is accompanied by heavy security.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance offered his condolences at the start of a bilateral meeting with Steinmeier on the sidelines of the event. " We wish the government the best as you recover and try to care for the victims and families,” he said.

——

Moulson reported from Berlin. Daniel Niemann and Aamer Madhani in Munich contributed to this report.