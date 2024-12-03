All sections
WorldFebruary 9, 2025

Randy Moss makes an emotional return to the ESPN set following his cancer treatment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hall of Famer Randy Moss made an emotional return to ESPN's coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday, two months after he took a leave from his job to get treated for cancer.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Former Marshall football player Randy Moss of the Oakland Raiders waves to fans prior to serving as an honorary coach during Marshall's annual Green-White game Saturday, April 22, 2006, in Huntington, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)
FILE - Former Marshall football player Randy Moss of the Oakland Raiders waves to fans prior to serving as an honorary coach during Marshall's annual Green-White game Saturday, April 22, 2006, in Huntington, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hall of Famer Randy Moss made an emotional return to ESPN's coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday, two months after he took a leave from his job to get treated for cancer.

Moss was back on ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” before Kansas City took on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. He was greeted with a video that included messages from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett and several other big names welcoming him back to ESPN's set.

Moss was moved to tears by the video before getting on with his job of analyzing the Super Bowl.

“Guys it’s been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me,” he said. “I’m happy to be here.”

Moss took a leave of absence from ESPN in early December after undergoing surgery for cancer. He said at the time that a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and later had a six-hour procedure to remove the cancer. He also said he would undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

Moss has been a fixture on the ESPN show since 2016. Moss, who turns 48 on Thursday, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Vikings, Raiders Patriots, Titans and 49ers.

Moss ranks second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and fourth with 15,292 yards receiving, He set an NFL record with 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and 'Not Like Us' into...
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that...
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments
Related
Super Bowl commercials rely on comedy and nostalgia to avoid potential missteps
WorldFeb. 10
Super Bowl commercials rely on comedy and nostalgia to avoid potential missteps
Taylor Swift gets booed by heavily pro-Eagles crowd as she watches the Chiefs at the Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 10
Taylor Swift gets booed by heavily pro-Eagles crowd as she watches the Chiefs at the Super Bowl
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 9
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
WorldFeb. 9
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
Trump official orders consumer protection agency to stop work
WorldFeb. 9
Trump official orders consumer protection agency to stop work
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy