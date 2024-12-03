All sections
Recovery work resumes at the site of the deadly plane and chopper collision near Washington

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Crews worked Tuesday to try to recover the plane's cockpit and the rest of the remains of the 67 people who died in the midair collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter near the nation's capital last week.

SERKAN GURBUZ and MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press
A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Salvage crews lift a piece of wreckage from the water at the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Salvage crews work near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
The Cottonwood Heights Figure Skating Club, in unity with skating clubs nationwide and U.S. Figure Skating, holds a vigil in honor of the lives lost in Flight AA5342 at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)
A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Salvage crews lift a piece of wreckage from the water at the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Crews worked Tuesday to try to recover the plane's cockpit and the rest of the remains of the 67 people who died in the midair collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter near the nation's capital last week.

They say their work might depend upon the wind and tidal conditions in the Potomac River, where the aircraft crashed last Wednesday night after colliding as the American Airlines flight was about to land at nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport. All 67 people on both aircraft were killed.

As of midmorning Tuesday, they were working to raise another large piece of the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to give a news update later Tuesday.

Authorities have recovered and identified the remains of 55 of the 67 people and have said they are confident they will find all of the victims. They are focusing first on the jet.

Col. Francis B. Pera of the Army Corps of Engineers said salvage crews on Monday were able to pull one of the two jet engines from the river, along with large pieces of the plane’s exterior. They were also working to recover a wing of the plane, which had flown out of Wichita, Kansas.

Sixty passengers and four crew were on the American Airlines flight, including figure skaters returning from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland; and Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, were aboard.

Federal investigators are trying to piece together the events that led to the collision. Full investigations typically take a year or more, but investigators hope to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighborhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

___

Dale reported from Philadelphia.

