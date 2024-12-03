All sections
WorldFebruary 8, 2025

Rescuers search for some 30 people after a landslide in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese rescuers searched for some 30 people after a landslide on Saturday in southwestern Sichuan province buried 10 houses and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial drone photo shows the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (Zeng Li/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Ministry of Emergency Management deployed hundreds of rescuers including firefighters following the landslide in a village in Junlian county. Two people were pulled out alive and about 200 others were relocated, state broadcaster CCTV said.

A villager told BeijingNews that rocks were frequently seen rolling down the mountain since the second half of 2024, in some cases making sounds similar to firecrackers. The villager said geologists had inspected the area late last year, the state-run newspaper reported.

President Xi Jinping expressed his concern and urged authorities to make every effort to search for the missing people and minimize casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang asked for an investigation and inspection of potential geological hazard risks in nearby areas. Li also said residents who were under threat should be evacuated to prevent another disaster, according to Xinhua.

The National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 50 million yuan ($6.9 million) from the central budget to support the emergency restoration of infrastructure and public service facilities.

