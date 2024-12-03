All sections
WorldFebruary 11, 2025

Roses are red, violets are blue, 940 million flowers are traveling (through Miami) to you

MIAMI (AP) — If any husbands or boyfriends mess up Valentine's Day this week, it's not because of a shortage of flowers.

DAVID FISCHER, Associated Press
Valentine's Day roses are unwrapped after being inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez at Miami International Airport, and Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Valentine's Day roses are unwrapped after being inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez at Miami International Airport, and Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shirley Silva, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist, shakes a bouquet of flowers in search of pests, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Shirley Silva, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist, shakes a bouquet of flowers in search of pests, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva places an insect larvae she found in a box of roses Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva places an insect larvae she found in a box of roses Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva inspects a box of roses that were grown in Ecuador, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva inspects a box of roses that were grown in Ecuador, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez looks for pests inside boxes of lilies, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
U.S Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez looks for pests inside boxes of lilies, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valentine's Day flowers are unwrapped and inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez at Miami International Airport, and Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Valentine's Day flowers are unwrapped and inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Elaine Mendez at Miami International Airport, and Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boxes of flowers arrive from Colombia Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Boxes of flowers arrive from Colombia Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva looks at a test tube with an insect larvae she found in a box of roses Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Shirley Silva looks at a test tube with an insect larvae she found in a box of roses Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Daniel Villegas inspects a box of flowers from South America, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist Daniel Villegas inspects a box of flowers from South America, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — If any husbands or boyfriends mess up Valentine's Day this week, it's not because of a shortage of flowers.

In the run up to Feb. 14, agricultural specialists at Miami International Airport have processed about 940 million stems of cut flowers, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Around 90% of the fresh cut flowers being sold for Valentine's Day in the United States come through Miami, while the other 10% pass through Los Angeles.

Roses, carnations, pompons, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums and gypsophila arrive on hundreds of flights, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador, to Miami on their journey to florists and supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada.

Miami's largest flower importer is Avianca Cargo, based in Medellín, Colombia. In the past three weeks, the company has transported about 18,000 tons of flowers on 300 full cargo flights, senior vice president Diogo Elias said during a news conference last week in Miami.

“We transport flowers all year round, but specifically during the Valentine’s season, we more than double our capacity because there’s more than double the demand,” Elias said.

Flowers continue to make up one of the airport's largest imports, Miami-Dade chief operation officer Jimmy Morales said. The airport received more than 3 million tons of cargo last year, with flowers accounting for nearly 400,000 tons, worth more than $1.6 billion.

“With 1,500 tons of flowers arriving daily, that equals 90,000 tons of flower imports worth $450 million just in January and February,” Morales said.

It's a big job for CBP agriculture specialists, who check the bundles of flowers for potentially harmful plant, pest and foreign animal diseases from entering the country, MIA port director Daniel Alonso said.

"Invasive species have caused $120 billion in annual economic and environmental losses to the United States, including the yield and quality losses for the American agriculture industry," Alonso said.

Colombia's flower industry was recently looking at a possible 25% tariff, as President Donald Trump quarreled with the South American country's leadership over accepting flights carrying deported immigrants. But the trade dispute came to a halt in late January, after Colombia agreed to allow the flights to land.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had previously rejected two Colombia-bound U.S. military aircrafts carrying migrants. Petro accused Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation and threatened to retaliate against the U.S. by slapping a 25% increase in Colombian tariffs on U.S. goods.

Officials at Friday's news conference declined to answer any questions about politics or tariffs.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 11
How photos lost in American disasters find their way home, w...
WorldFeb. 11
Key things to know about how Tesla could benefit from Elon M...
WorldFeb. 11
As egg prices continue to soar, grocers like Trader Joe's li...
WorldFeb. 11
Israel orders beefed up troops around Gaza as ceasefire show...
Related
Trump hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II as he escalates pressure on his Gaza resettlement plan
WorldFeb. 11
Trump hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II as he escalates pressure on his Gaza resettlement plan
Criminal case against NYC Mayor hangs by a thread after Justice Department orders it dropped
WorldFeb. 11
Criminal case against NYC Mayor hangs by a thread after Justice Department orders it dropped
An unwanted double: US sales fall for American whiskeys as threats of a trade war heat up
WorldFeb. 11
An unwanted double: US sales fall for American whiskeys as threats of a trade war heat up
With metal detectors and patience, amateur treasure hunters unearth pieces of British history
WorldFeb. 11
With metal detectors and patience, amateur treasure hunters unearth pieces of British history
Massachusetts top court rules Karen Read can be retried in her boyfriend's death
WorldFeb. 11
Massachusetts top court rules Karen Read can be retried in her boyfriend's death
Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B recalled for botulism risk
WorldFeb. 11
Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B recalled for botulism risk
Trump ally Steve Bannon pleads guilty and avoids jail time in border wall fraud case
WorldFeb. 11
Trump ally Steve Bannon pleads guilty and avoids jail time in border wall fraud case
Salman Rushdie testifies against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022
WorldFeb. 11
Salman Rushdie testifies against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy