WASHINGTON (AP) — Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia, has been released, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, left Russian airspace with Fogel, who's from Pennsylvania, and he's expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day.

Fogel was arrested in August 2021, and he was serving a 14-year prison system. His family and supporters said he was traveling with medically prescribed marijuana.

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, said the U.S. and Russia “negotiated an exchange” to ensure Fogel's release. He did not say what the U.S. side of the bargain entailed. Previous negotiations have occasionally involved reciprocal releases of Russians by the U.S. or its allies.

Waltz described the development as “a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.” Trump, a Republican, has promised to find a way to end the conflict.