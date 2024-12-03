All sections
'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special watched by nearly 15 million people

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary celebration is NBC's most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, reaching nearly 15 million viewers.

Sunday night's 3½ hour extravaganza packed with comedy sketches, superstar musical performances and unexpected cameos, delivered the biggest audience for the network for a night-time entertainment show since the 2020 Golden Globes.

Only the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a bigger viewership draw in recent years, NBC said Monday.

The viewership totals for the “Saturday Night Live” special, which opened with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter and Steve Martin delivering the opening monologue, include live streaming figures for Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The show featured numerous cameos, including Aubrey Plaza, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and stars who have appeared on the variety show since it first aired in October 1975. Paul McCartney delivered the closing musical number and the iconic “SNL” stage brimmed with stars as the show ended Sunday night.

