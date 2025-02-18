All sections
WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Sea turtles return to the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after being stunned by the cold

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Eight green sea turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, nearly a month after an arctic blast brought a

AP News, Associated Press
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green sea turtles being treated for cold stunning are seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Green sea turtles being treated for cold stunning are seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
A green sea turtle being treated for cold stunning is seen swimming in a tank at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Eight green sea turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, nearly a month after an arctic blast brought a rare snowfall to northern Florida and left the aquatic reptiles suffering from a condition known as cold stunning.

A total of 17 sea turtles found stranded last month along Florida's northeastern Atlantic Coast were brought to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, north of West Palm Beach, for rehabilitation.

“There are so many turtles that were affected by that cold stunning event that happened several weeks ago," lead veterinarian Dr. Heather Barron said. "The cold really suppresses their immune system because they are reptiles, and their body temperature is taken from the surrounding temperature of the water.”

It snowed as far south as northern Florida, which is extremely rare, and the frigid temperatures reached South Florida. More than a dozen additional turtles have been brought to Loggerhead Marinelife Center since the initial group, and other turtle facilities around the state have reached capacity.

Veterinarians have been treating the turtles with antibiotics, fluids and intravenous nutrition. They all suffered from cold stunning, which causes sea turtles to lose mobility and become lethargic. Most of the turtles are expected to be released back into the ocean in a few weeks.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center expects to host over 15,000 people this upcoming weekend at its 20th Annual TurtleFest. The free event focuses on promoting ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits and marine life.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 18
Woman sues fertility clinic, saying she gave birth to anothe...
WorldFeb. 18
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgende...
WorldFeb. 18
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from f...
WorldFeb. 18
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season H...
Related
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever
WorldFeb. 18
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
WorldFeb. 18
A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
WorldFeb. 18
Supreme Court should keep whistleblower agency head in place for now, lawyers say in reply to Trump
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
WorldFeb. 18
US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
WorldFeb. 18
New York's governor meets top political leaders as she weighs removing Mayor Eric Adams from office
Texas measles cases are up, and New Mexico now has an outbreak. Here's what you need to know
WorldFeb. 18
Texas measles cases are up, and New Mexico now has an outbreak. Here's what you need to know
'Saturday Night Live' will next feature Lady Gaga, Shane Gillis and Tate McRae
WorldFeb. 18
'Saturday Night Live' will next feature Lady Gaga, Shane Gillis and Tate McRae
Nevada judge reschedules trial for the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing for next year
WorldFeb. 18
Nevada judge reschedules trial for the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing for next year
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy