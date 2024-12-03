All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An aircraft carrying 10 people across Alaska’s Norton Sound south of the Arctic Circle went missing Thursday afternoon and rescuers searched into the night for any sign of the aircraft.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The city of Nome, Alaska, awaits the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Ryan Redington won the race. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)
FILE - The city of Nome, Alaska, awaits the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Ryan Redington won the race. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An aircraft carrying 10 people across Alaska’s Norton Sound south of the Arctic Circle went missing Thursday afternoon and rescuers searched into the night for any sign of the aircraft.

The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety. Authorities were working to determine its last known coordinates.

Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people in western Alaska, about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southeast of Nome and 395 miles (about 640 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.

The disappearance marks the third major incident in U.S. aviation in eight days. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people onboard and another person on the ground.

The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m., and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air. The aircraft was 12 miles (about 19 kilometers) offshore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Staff at Bering Air is working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going,” Olson said.

Bering Air serves 32 villages in western Alaska from hubs in Nome, Kotzebue and Unalakleet. Most destinations receive twice-daily scheduled flights Monday through Saturday.

Airplanes are often the only option for travel of any distance in rural Alaska, particularly in winter.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement on social media that ground crews were searching across the coast, from Nome to Topkok.

“Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time,” it said. People were told not to form their own search parties because the weather was too dangerous.

A U.S. Coast Guard airplane crew was expected to search the missing aircraft's last known position. The National Guard and troopers were also helping with the search, according to the fire department.

It was 17 degrees Fahrenheit (-8.3 degrees Celsius) in Unalakleet around takeoff, according to the National Weather Service. There was light snow falling and fog.

The names of the people onboard were not yet being released.

Nome, a Gold Rush town, is just south of the Arctic Circle and is known as the ending point of the 1,000-mile (1,610-kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 8
19 states sue to stop DOGE accessing Americans' personal dat...
WorldFeb. 8
Federal prisons being used to detain people arrested in Trum...
WorldFeb. 7
Jim Becker, AP reporter who covered Jackie Robinson and an u...
WorldFeb. 7
Veterans Affairs deems more than 130 occupations ineligible ...
Related
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 7
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
WorldFeb. 7
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
WorldFeb. 7
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
WorldFeb. 7
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
WorldFeb. 7
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
WorldFeb. 7
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
WorldFeb. 7
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
WorldFeb. 7
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy