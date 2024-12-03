All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

Sho-time in Tokyo: Ohtani, Dodgers prepare to open MLB season vs. Cubs on Tuesday

TOKYO (AP) — The

DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) walks on the field during the first inning in an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) walks on the field during the first inning in an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani stands on the field during warmups before a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani stands on the field during warmups before a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, middle left, poses for photos with members of MISAMO, a subunit of the K-pop girl group TWICE, before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game between the Dodgers and the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, middle left, poses for photos with members of MISAMO, a subunit of the K-pop girl group TWICE, before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game between the Dodgers and the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman stands by the base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman stands by the base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga waves to fans during warmups before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga waves to fans during warmups before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yomiuri Giants' Naoki Yoshikawa, left, and Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, greet each other after their team's MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Yomiuri Giants' Naoki Yoshikawa, left, and Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, greet each other after their team's MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki bats against the Hanshin Tigers during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game in Tokyo, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki bats against the Hanshin Tigers during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game in Tokyo, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — The Major League Baseball season kicks off Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome when Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs.

It's the first of a two-game series and features five Japanese players. Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rookie Roki Sasaki pitch for the Dodgers while the Cubs have outfielder Seiya Suzuki and left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga.

The two MLB teams have been in Tokyo for several days, playing exhibition games against two Japanese teams — the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants.

All four exhibition games had a capacity crowd of roughly 42,000. A similar atmosphere is expected for the two MLB games.

“Everybody's very aware of the series, that's evident for sure, more than I feel like it would be America," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “More people are talking about it, absolutely. That's a great feeling. The players love big events, that's why we do this, that's why we love to do it.”

Here are five things to know heading into the MLB opener:

All-Japanese pitching matchup

The first game will feature the first all-Japanese pitching matchup on opening day in MLB history. Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers against Imanaga of the Cubs.

Yamamoto is entering his second season with Los Angeles. He was 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA last season and was an important part of the team's World Series championship, with a brilliant performance in a Game 2 win over the Yankees.

Imanaga was an All-Star last year in his first season with the Cubs. The lefty finished with a 15-3 record and a 2.91 ERA in 2024.

The Dodgers will start Sasaki in the second game on Wednesday night.

Young Cubs

Third baseman Matt Shaw is expected to make his big league debut for the Cubs on Tuesday. Shaw is one of the team's top prospects and did enough this spring to earn the starting nod.

Shaw was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in 2020 after playing college baseball at Maryland. He hit .284 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs last season, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A.

Other young Cubs include third-year outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who hopes to take a big step forward after an encouraging second half of 2024. Rookie second baseman Gage Workman could also make his MLB debut in Tokyo.

Ailing Mookie

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in either game against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27.

Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts' place.

What time is the Tokyo Series?

Set your alarm if you're planning to view the two Tokyo games in the United States. Both games being at 7:10 p.m. in Tokyo, which means it'll be a 6:10 a.m. wake up call in the Eastern time zone.

Many Cubs and Dodgers fans will really need some coffee. Start time in Chicago is 5:10 a.m. while it's 3:10 a.m. in Los Angeles. The game will air nationally on Fox.

Tokyo history

This marks the 25th anniversary of the first MLB regular season games played in Japan. The New York Mets and Cubs played a two-game set at the Tokyo Dome in 2000.

Since that series, MLB returned in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019. The 2019 series featured the Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners, who celebrated the final two games of Ichiro Suzuki's career in his home country. Suzuki will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer.

It's the 10th time that MLB has played regular season games in a spot outside the 50 states. The locations include Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia and last year's series in South Korea.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's...
WorldMar. 17
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures...
WorldMar. 17
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to ...
WorldMar. 17
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day para...
Related
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
WorldMar. 17
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
WorldMar. 17
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
WorldMar. 17
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
WorldMar. 17
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
After Trump halted funding for Afghans who helped the US, this group stepped in to help
WorldMar. 17
After Trump halted funding for Afghans who helped the US, this group stepped in to help
Trump visits the Kennedy Center as he puts his mark on the national arts institution
WorldMar. 17
Trump visits the Kennedy Center as he puts his mark on the national arts institution
Things to know about the former megachurch pastor charged with child sexual abuse
WorldMar. 17
Things to know about the former megachurch pastor charged with child sexual abuse
It started in a Venezuelan prison. Now US politics focus on the Tren de Aragua gang
WorldMar. 17
It started in a Venezuelan prison. Now US politics focus on the Tren de Aragua gang
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy