'SNL50' anniversary special will feature Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle and more

NEW YORK (AP) — The

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Bad Bunny, Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, second row from left, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Scarlett Johansson, Peyton Manning, and bottom row from left, Steve Martin, Paul McCartney, John Mulaney, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short and Paul Simon. (AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Bad Bunny, Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, second row from left, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Scarlett Johansson, Peyton Manning, and bottom row from left, Steve Martin, Paul McCartney, John Mulaney, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short and Paul Simon. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by NBC shows host Dave Chappelle taping promos for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live," on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows host Dave Chappelle taping promos for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live," on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks making a guest appearance during the "5 Timers Club" Cold Open for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks making a guest appearance during the "5 Timers Club" Cold Open for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by NBC shows host Martin Short during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows host Martin Short during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special will include guest appearances by Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and numerous other stars who've been associated with the show over the years.

Scarlett Johansson, who is married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, will appear on the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” that will air Feb. 16. It's a three-hour live telecast honoring “SNL's” 50th anniversary.

Other guests announced by NBC on Thursday include Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, Martin Short and Kim Kardashian.

The special will air two days after the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" livestreams on Peacock. Bad Bunny and Cyrus are scheduled to perform during that show. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, and other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder and more.

