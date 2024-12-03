All sections
WorldMarch 6, 2025

South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training Thursday, reportedly injuring seven people.

AP News, Associated Press
South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets fire flare shells during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets fire flare shells during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets fly during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets fly during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A South Korea army's Apache Guardian helicopter fires rockets during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)
A South Korea army's Apache Guardian helicopter fires rockets during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training Thursday, reportedly injuring seven people.

The MK-82 bombs “abnormally” released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

The air force said it will establish a committee to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force’s joint live-firing drills with the army.

The air force apologized for causing civilian damages and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people. It said it will actively offer compensation and other necessary steps for victims.

The air force statement didn’t say where the accident happened. But South Korean media reported it occurred in Pocheon, a city close to the border with North Korea.

Yonhap news agency reported five civilians and two soldiers were injured. Yonhap said the conditions of two of the injured were serious but not life-threatening. It also said seven buildings were damaged.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
PHOTO COLLECTION: Severe Weather
WorldMar. 6
Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from ...
WorldMar. 6
Okinawan bone digger searches for the remains of WWII dead a...
WorldMar. 6
China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two...
Related
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
WorldMar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in friend's backyard
WorldMar. 6
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in friend's backyard
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
WorldMar. 6
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
WorldMar. 6
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
WorldMar. 6
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
WorldMar. 5
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
WorldMar. 5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy