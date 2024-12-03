Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires.

But there was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others.

“While the Grammys carpet is one where we see most celebrities take major risks, some of the night’s most notable artists stayed true to their personal style,” said Bianca Betancourt, digital culture editor for Harper's Bazaar.

Madeline Hirsch, fashion features director for InStyle, agreed.

“There was a lot more edge and personality than usual on this red carpet. Everyone followed their own vision and aesthetic, which was fun to watch,” she said.

Here's a few celebrity looks and fashion moments from the red carpet:

Sierra Ferrell evokes a bride with no fashion fears

Sierra Ferrell won BIG with four Grammys. She did it just as BIG in a huge white gown that evoked a way enthusiastic bride with no fashion fears, designed by Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

Ferrell’s dress included huge luminescent sleeves, pearl embellishment all over and a matching choker piece. And she didn’t forget her bold bride’s veil: a head piece with pearls and flower touches above large pearl chandelier earrings. And she had a scepter, where she stashed her acceptance speech.

“Honestly this is kind of hilarious,” she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. “Yikes!” she started her fourth acceptance speech.

Chappell Roan is a whole mood

Chappell Roan walked in a vintage look from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, long wavy red hair flowing down her back. Her signature white powder makeup was full of color: yellows and blues and pinks and reds.

Roan's look had touches of teal and images of Degas' dancers on the skirt. It was Gaultier vintage from spring 2003.

“The singer has become known for her bold, artistic red carpet choices that reflect her unique sense of style and personality, and tonight was no exception,” said Claire Stern Milch, digital director for Elle.

Roan’s gown is from spring 2003. It was first worn by Beyoncé in Elle that April. The two are up against each other for Grammys.

“Chappell Roan inherently understands that if you want to be a pop star, you need to pave your own lane. She also understands you don’t just wear vintage to wear vintage — you do it to continue your sartorial storytelling,” Betancourt said. 'It’s probably her best red carpet look yet."

The Young Smiths: Jaden wears a castle, and Willow goes classic young Hollywood

Jaden Smith walked the red carpet in Louis Vuitton with a large black castle on his head, his face peeking out. His sister, Willow Smith, was at his side. She went for classic young Hollywood in a tiny, sparkling black two piece with a long matching coat.

Willow wore her hair loose and natural as she worked her itty bitty look, a pair of towering black platform sandals on her feet.

Ye and Bianca Censori hit the carpet

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to causing a scene at the Grammys.

Ye and his partner, Bianca Censori, took the spotlight with her barely there transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. Censori is known for causing a stir with her sheer street style.

At the Grammys, she dropped her dark fur coat to reveal her exposed backside to the flash of cameras.

Sabrina Carpenter in baby blue stays close to signature style

Sabrina Carpenter was among those who stuck close to her signature style codes, Betancourt said. She opted for a baby blue satin gown by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe with a tousled updo and plunging back with feather boa detailing.

“It was just the right amount of sexy and old Hollywood glam that her red carpet looks usually aim for,” Betancourt said.

Red was a vibe

Red is an enduring trend in fashion of late, thanks to Taylor Swift’s commitment to the color at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. And it had a moment at the Grammys on Swift and many others.

Swift wore a short red sparkler by Vivienne Westwood. A little chain at one side of the hem dangled with red jewels, including a tiny “T.”

“It's my favorite of hers to date,” Hirsch said of Swift's look. “You can’t go wrong with a Vivienne Westwood minidress, and she’s been wearing the designer quite a bit over the past year.”

Among other vibes: swingy and sparkly metallics. Kacey Musgraves represented in a long, gold belted skirt paired with a simple white muscle T-shirt. Musgraves' look hails from Ralph Lauren Collection for spring 2025.

Beyoncé dazzles in couture with a cowboy nod

Beyoncé skipped the red carpet but showed up in custom Schiaparelli to collect the best country album award.

The body-hugger was embroidered in a bandana pattern. It’s covered in sparkling sequins and beads in champagne and cream. Her opera gloves elevated the look.

Her gown was a high fashion take on country-western style. She's been doing country couture since her album “Cowboy Carter” was released last March.

Cardi B is "subdued'' in gold and feathers

With black detailing, the look evoked tiger stripes. There were feathers at the bottom.

It was a custom Roberto Cavalli Couture creation. The mermaid design is a true body hugger. It was covered in hand-embroidered beads and sequins.

“It was probably her most pared back look yet,” said Betancourt. "Yes, tiger print and feather trim is indeed subdued when it comes to Cardi B."

Jacob Collier's suit of many colors

Collier was a bright spot. Really bright. He wore a heavily sequined coat of many colors with matching trousers, his hair sticking up high and proud.

He's part of a crew honoring the late Quincy Jones, who helped launch his career when he was still a teen.

“Quincy is the man, as we all know. Quincy is the king,” he said.

Collier is nominated in the album of the year category.

Jones died in 2024.

Goth Lady Gaga is back

Lady Gaga shut down the carpet in bulky black. Her custom look from designer Samuel Lewis had pointy shoulders, long sleeves and a huge ball gown skirt. Her hair was equally vampirish: short bangs and spiky tendrils.

After moving to more timeless looks over the years, Lady Gaga brought back her classic eye-catching and daring style to the carpet. The singer dressed like she walked straight off the set of her music video for “Disease.”

Olivia Rodrigo in sexy black

Olivia Rodrigo's slinky look had a high neck and deep cutout at the front with a low open back and double straps securing the look.

Miley Cyrus was also in the club of black looks.

“She went for a more subtle design as well, wearing a sultry leather cut out gown from Saint Laurent and a new asymmetrical face framing haircut that kept the look intriguing,” Betancourt said.

It was halter style with a center slit. Her hair was straight and down with bangs.

___

