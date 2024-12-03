To the players who called her "Coach B,” Beulah Osueke was more than just a coach.

Some looked at her as a parent. Others, as an older sister. Sometimes she was their financier. Often she was their disciplinarian.

Osueke, 35, was whoever the girls basketball players at West Catholic Prep, a high school in Philadelphia, needed her to be — an experience that opened her eyes to their world of hardships.

Coaching helped her understand "the magnitude of injustice and how it manifests so early," Osueke said, “and how it thwarts people's — particularly Black people's — opportunity to reach whatever dreams they had.”

Throughout her eight-year tenure, Osueke built the West Catholic Lady Burrs into a championship-winning program, securing six district titles and winning the school’s first basketball state title in 2021. But teaching teenage Black girls their worth and how to respond to discrimination is what she considers her biggest victory.

Osueke's outreach shows how sports can be a grassroots tool for empowerment and teaching life lessons, said Ketra Armstrong, sport management professor and director of the Center for Race and Ethnicity in Sport at the University of Michigan.

That's more important now than ever, Armstrong said, as President Donald Trump's wide-ranging executive orders dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs put in place to create equal opportunities for marginalized groups — leaving the future of education, sports and job opportunities in America uncertain.

“We can’t rely on the systems because many of the systems, they’re being cut,” Armstrong said. “Meaning the resources are being removed. But, you know, we have what we need to win."

“We need a revolution of Beulahs. We need community activists in every corner," she said. "That’s what it’s going to take.”

Building a foundation for success

When Osueke got the coaching job at West Catholic in 2013, she began creating a culture of structure and discipline, which she immediately noticed was lacking.

“Initially I’m like, 'Oh, these kids have bad attitudes, I’ve got to break them,’” said Osueke, who grew up in a middle-class Black family in the Houston suburbs. "But when I started building relationships with them ... I empathized with them.”

Osueke, who has a masters degree in clinical psychology, saw her own preconceived notions as a sign of a larger problem for Black students, who often face disproportionately harsher discipline in school.

“I think a lot of people that work with inner city kids, Black kids, don’t give them the luxury of being seen as human,” Osueke said.

A former high school and college hoops standout, Osueke's coaching was shaped by feeling she didn't have an advocate when she faced hardships in college.

“It felt extremely necessary for me to create a comprehensive program,” Osueke said, "an environment that not only communicated to my young girls their worth, but also showed them their potential because I realized that they were navigating a lot of barriers and challenges in their personal lives that would not allow them to optimize their performance on the court."

She began with the basics: arrive at practice on time, follow the dress code, behave at home and in the classroom. She held fundraisers and designed team shirts to sell to go toward some of the girls' athletic fees.

After going 0-18 her first season, West Catholic won five games the next. Stars blossomed under Osueke's guidance.

Tamiah Robinson, a senior guard at the University of Louisiana who played at West Catholic from 2017-2020, credits Osueke with teaching her accountability. Whether making sure she completed seemingly insignificant tasks like chores, Robinson said Osueke helped her grow up “in ways that I never knew I needed.”

“It went a long way without me even realizing it,” Robinson said, “that as a young woman, as a Black woman, I need to handle what I need to handle first. And basketball comes second.”

That's what University of Michigan's Armstrong called “using the power of sport” to uplift.

Osueke “allowed her girls to take the lessons that they learned to be winners in basketball, to be winners in the game of life," Armstrong said.

Leading through tragedy

In 2016, one of Osueke's star athletes, 18-year-old Akyra Murray, was the youngest of 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, crushing both coach and team.

Osueke brought in a psychologist to help her players navigate their feelings.

Some were frightened. Some were angry — one player broke a window in the school’s gym when the team came together to discuss what happened.

One 15-year-old student felt numb. She had experienced 10 deaths in the previous three months.

It was more tragedy than Osueke could imagine suffering at that age, and it gave her a new perspective on what some of her players were living through.

“Just because I shared a gender identity and a racial identity with these girls, I did not know their whole world,” Osueke said.

She became more determined to help her players see what they could accomplish. That included routine mental health checks and providing for them in ways she could, including buying groceries for a player who didn't have food at home.

The team’s most successful years came after Osueke put together all those pieces.

They won 11 straight games in 2020 enroute to a Philadelphia Catholic League championship. Osueke was named the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A coach of the year. Their Class 3A state crown in 2021 was the school's first state title ever, girls or boys.

Teaching life lessons

Osueke advocated for her players when they weren't supported at school. She also fought for them to be refereed fairly when it seemed they faced biased officials on the court.

Osueke estimated her team averaged 10 to 15 more foul calls than their white counterparts, and they did not get those same calls when their opponents clawed, pinched and otherwise fouled them.

Osueke told her players to never argue with officials. She created practice drills in which she played the role of a referee who “thinks that the better-resourced girls or legacy teams should win.”

If anyone complained in practice, she made them run or do pushups, hoping the approach would help them far beyond basketball.

“We learned in practice how to go through those things,” said Daja Hosendorf, who played for Osueke from 2016-2019. "She talked to us so that we could correlate how those things in the games, how it correlates to how our life would be.”

Hosendorf, now studying at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in the Caribbean island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, uses that principle in her field.

“When I come across people that don’t see me as an equal," she said, “I learned how to move past it.”

A broader impact

Osueke quit coaching full time in 2021 to make a broader community impact, though she still trains players when she has time.

She's the Philadelphia-based executive director of New Voices for Reproductive Justice and is working on a project to help girls basketball coaches understand how race, class and other factors can impact student-athletes.

Advocacy continues to be among her biggest goals.

“Sports is such a prevalent presence. It’s a universal infrastructure,” Osueke said. “So we need to be utilizing it not just to score points or get money or get fame, but to pass along and plant seeds in the next generation of leaders.”