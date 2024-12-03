Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

CBSSN — La Salle at VCU

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Drake at Murray St.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte

PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

PEACOCK — Indiana at Wisconsin

SECN — Oklahoma at Auburn

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

ESPN — Arizona at BYU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Cleveland

TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque at Lille, Round of 16

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris-Saint Germain FC at Le Mans FC, Round of 16

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Real Hope, First Round - Leg 1

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

_____

