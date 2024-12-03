Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
CBSSN — La Salle at VCU
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Drake at Murray St.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte
PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
PEACOCK — Indiana at Wisconsin
SECN — Oklahoma at Auburn
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at UCLA
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPN — Arizona at BYU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico
GOLF
9 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Cleveland
TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque at Lille, Round of 16
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris-Saint Germain FC at Le Mans FC, Round of 16
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Real Hope, First Round - Leg 1
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
_____
