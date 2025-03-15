All sections
WorldMarch 15, 2025

Starmer tells global leaders to 'keep the pressure' on Putin over ceasefire in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told global leaders to “keep the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine.

AP News, Associated Press
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, England, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, England, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told global leaders to “keep the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In his opening remarks Saturday to a virtual gathering of what he has termed the “coalition of the willing,” Starmer said Putin will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table.”

The call is expected to delve into how countries can help Ukraine militarily and financially as well as gauging support for any future possible peacekeeping mission.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 15
AP Photos: "Shinbyu," a rite of passage for young Buddhists ...
WorldMar. 15
One year after interpreter's scandal, Shohei Ohtani enters t...
WorldMar. 15
Pope enters fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneu...
WorldMar. 15
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed cease...
Related
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
WorldMar. 15
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
Elevated road under construction in Bangkok collapses, killing at least 5 people
WorldMar. 15
Elevated road under construction in Bangkok collapses, killing at least 5 people
American influencer apologizes for snatching Australian baby wombat following outrage
WorldMar. 15
American influencer apologizes for snatching Australian baby wombat following outrage
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
WorldMar. 15
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
Vatican switchboard nuns field growing calls about pope — but no, you can’t speak with him directly
WorldMar. 15
Vatican switchboard nuns field growing calls about pope — but no, you can’t speak with him directly
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
WorldMar. 15
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
WorldMar. 15
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
WorldMar. 15
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy