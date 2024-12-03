All sections
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip

HONG KONG (AP) — Asia stocks were mixed Wednesday, as Chinese technology stocks faltered after a short-term rally.

ZEN SOO, Associated Press
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.25% to 22,920.18, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.54% to 3,342.55. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.40% to 39,112.58, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.78% to 2,673.69. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also down 0.65% to 8,425.90.

China’s technology stocks slumped Wednesday after a brief bull run earlier in the week. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-traded stock fell 1.03%, while search engine giant Baidu fell 2.11% after it reported a 2% drop in revenue for its fourth quarter compared to a year earlier as artificial intelligence rivalry heats up in China.

Chinese video games firm Tencent saw its stock slip 0.97% while online services firm Meituan declined 1.68%.

The decline in Chinese technology stocks came even as U.S. stocks crept to a record as the S&P 500 nudged higher on Tuesday.

The main measure of Wall Street’s health rose 0.2% to finish just above its all-time closing high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added seven cents to $71.90 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose seven cents to $75.91 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar strengthened to 152.05 Japanese yen from 152.01 yen. The euro cost $1.0452, up from $1.0446.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe in New York contributed.

