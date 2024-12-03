All sections
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudan-Palestine flag

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A performer in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudan-Palestine flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

AP News, Associated Press
A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NFL confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that “law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”

The performer stood on a car used as a prop for Lamar's performance and held up the flag.

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show,” the NFL said. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the show, said that the act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

The show continued without interruption and it did not seem as though the person was shown on the broadcast of Lamar’s performance.

