All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Teens charged with murder in hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in an apparently deliberate hit-and-run of a bicyclist that was recorded on video from inside a stolen car, Albuquerque police said.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters is seen, Feb. 2, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
FILE - The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters is seen, Feb. 2, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in an apparently deliberate hit-and-run of a bicyclist that was recorded on video from inside a stolen car, Albuquerque police said.

The teenager, who is believed to be the driver, and a 15-year-old have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, according to a late Monday police statement.

An 11-year-old also was involved but is too young to be charged with murder, police said. Detectives are working with prosecutors and state social workers "to determine what charges he may face and whether he can be held on those charges,” according to the statement.

The 13-year-old was expected to be booked into juvenile detention. The statement said detectives were searching for the other boys.

Scott Dwight Habermehl, 63, was riding to his job at Sandia National Laboratories early in the morning last May when he was hit by a car that swerved into the bike lane, according to police.

The crash was recorded from inside the car and circulated on social media. In the recording, a voice believed to be the 13-year-old can be heard saying he is about to hit the bicyclist, according to law enforcement. The car appears to accelerate and a voice believed to be the 15-year-old's says, “Just bump him, brah.”

The driver asks, “Like bump him?”

A passenger says, “Yeah, just bump him. Go like…15…20.”

Loud sounds can then be heard in the recording, including “metal flexing,” according to law enforcement.

A middle school principal was among those reporting the video to police after a student flagged it.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name people under 18 accused of a crime.

A similar case involving teenage boys who allegedly recorded themselves planning to hit a bicyclist who ended up dying happened in Las Vegas in 2023.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mideast Wars Gaza
WorldMar. 18
US births rose last year, but experts don't see it as a tren...
WorldMar. 18
Behind the story of the return of stuck NASA astronauts Butc...
WorldMar. 18
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return...
Related
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
WorldMar. 18
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
WorldMar. 18
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game
WorldMar. 18
Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game
PHOTO COLLECTION: Stuck Astronauts
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Stuck Astronauts
Trump calls for impeaching the federal judge who ruled against his deportations
WorldMar. 18
Trump calls for impeaching the federal judge who ruled against his deportations
Crimea has been a battleground and a playground. Why it's coveted by both Russia and Ukraine
WorldMar. 18
Crimea has been a battleground and a playground. Why it's coveted by both Russia and Ukraine
Irish leaders slam mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor for cozy White House visit with Trump
WorldMar. 18
Irish leaders slam mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor for cozy White House visit with Trump
Shohei Ohtani, Japan's other baseball stars shook their nerves and delivered in MLB's Tokyo opener
WorldMar. 18
Shohei Ohtani, Japan's other baseball stars shook their nerves and delivered in MLB's Tokyo opener
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy