All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

Telescopes spy a monster radio jet streaming from a bright and early object in the universe

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Telescopes around the world have spotted a monster radio jet streaming from a quasar dating back to the first 1 billion years of the universe.

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
This image provided by NSF's NOIRLab shows an artist's illustration of the largest radio jet ever found in the early Universe. (M. Garlick/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA via AP)
This image provided by NSF's NOIRLab shows an artist's illustration of the largest radio jet ever found in the early Universe. (M. Garlick/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Telescopes around the world have spotted a monster radio jet streaming from a quasar dating back to the first 1 billion years of the universe.

At double the width of our Milky Way galaxy, this jet of radio waves is the biggest ever detected so early in the history of the universe, astronomers reported Thursday.

Radio jets like this are not uncommon in our cosmic neighborhood. But they've been elusive in the distant early universe — until now — because of the obscuring cosmic microwave background left over from the Big Bang.

“It’s only because this object is so extreme that we can observe it from Earth, even though it’s really far away,” lead author Anniek Gloudemans of the National Science Foundation's NoirLab said in a statement.

Observatories across Europe and in Hawaii and Texas contributed to the study appearing in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The double-sided radio wave is estimated to be at least 200,000 light-years across. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Discovered just a few years ago, the quasar powering this jet formed when the universe was just 9% of its current age — within the first 1.2 billion years. Some of the brightest objects in the universe, quasars are galactic cores with gas and dust falling into a black hole, releasing a tremendous amount of energy that makes them exceedingly luminous.

The mass of this quasar is equivalent to 450 million times our sun with a black hole that is not particularly massive.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy