All sections
WorldFebruary 24, 2025

The Latest: Opposition leader Merz’s headed to form Germany's next government

Germany's mainstream conservatives won the country's national election, while a far-right party surged to become the nation’s second-largest party, according to

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, gestures while addressing supporters at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, gestures while addressing supporters at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leader of far right AfD Alice Weidel waves a German flag at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Leader of far right AfD Alice Weidel waves a German flag at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun rises at the Brandenburg Gate early morning on the day of Germany's national election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The sun rises at the Brandenburg Gate early morning on the day of Germany's national election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch first prjections at a pub in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People watch first prjections at a pub in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A video screen at the Christian Democratic Union party headquarters shows Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the CDU, taking part in a post-election debate, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A video screen at the Christian Democratic Union party headquarters shows Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the CDU, taking part in a post-election debate, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Germany's mainstream conservatives won the country's national election, while a far-right party surged to become the nation’s second-largest party, according to provisional results following Sunday’s election.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz claimed victory and Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, had the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II.

The results released by the electoral authority showed the conservative CDU/CSU and the center-left Social Democrats winning a combined majority of seats in the national legislature after small parties failed to make the electoral threshold.

A left-wing party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, came in just barely under the 5% hurdle needed to get seats in parliament, while the pro-business Free Democrats also failed to reach 5%.

The election came as Germany and the rest of Europe grapple with the new Trump administration, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

Here’s the latest:

Merz aims to form new government by Easter

Friedrich Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it’s not yet clear how easy that will be.

Merz said in a televised appearance with other party leaders Sunday evening: “We have nearly eight weeks until Easter now, and I think that should be enough time — the maximum time — to form a government in Germany.”

Merz noted that, by then, Germany won’t have had a government with a parliamentary majority for nearly six months.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s outgoing government will remain in office on a caretaker basis until the Bundestag elects the new chancellor.

Trump calls election result ‘a great day for Germany’

President Donald Trump has called the election result “a great day for Germany” in a Truth Social post. He didn’t name a party in his post.

“Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election,” he wrote.

The Union bloc is the conservative party, and won the election. However, Trump ally Elon Musk endorsed AfD before the election, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with AfD co-leader Alice Weidel on the sidelines of a recent conference in Germany.

“Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years,” Trump wrote in a post that was entirely in capital letters.

▶ Read more about AfD’s rise

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 24
Conservatives win German election while far-right party surg...
WorldFeb. 24
A French surgeon is on trial accused of raping or abusing 29...
WorldFeb. 24
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline t...
WorldFeb. 24
Trump will meet French and UK leaders as uncertainty grows a...
Related
Pennsylvania hostage-taking and shootout highlight rising violence against US hospital workers
WorldFeb. 24
Pennsylvania hostage-taking and shootout highlight rising violence against US hospital workers
Asian shares are mixed after US stocks tumble on worries over tariffs
WorldFeb. 24
Asian shares are mixed after US stocks tumble on worries over tariffs
Bieber, Roenick among those who skate in hockey benefit for LA fire relief fund
WorldFeb. 24
Bieber, Roenick among those who skate in hockey benefit for LA fire relief fund
PHOTO COLLECTION: Spain Fashion
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: Spain Fashion
Hunter Schafer on why she spoke out about being issued a male passport
WorldFeb. 24
Hunter Schafer on why she spoke out about being issued a male passport
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Show
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Show
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 31st Annual SAG Awards
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 31st Annual SAG Awards
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Red Carpet
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Red Carpet
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy