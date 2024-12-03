All sections
WorldMarch 21, 2025

The Latest: Trump orders meet growing protests and court challenges

The Associated Press, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Dozens of people gather in downtown Niles, Mich., Thursday, March 20, 2025, to protest recent government cuts in the Department of Education. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, prison guards transfer deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)
Columbia University associate professor, Joseph Howley speaks to the media after attending a hearing in Manhattan federal court addressing the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A young orthodox jewish boy waves a Palestinian flag in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A few hundred Chapman University students take part in a walkout and protest Monday, March 17, 2025, against President Trump's policies, including immigration, DEI, and the students protest in support of Palestinians. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
President Donald Trump 's executive order to facilitate the closure of the U.S. Education Department is met with protests and court challenges. Elon Musk focuses his attention on the Pentagon, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social media that the billionaire cost-cutter will discuss “innovation, efficiencies & smarter production." Leaders at dozens of universities facing Trump administration investigations scramble to distance themselves from a nonprofit that helped Black and Latino students pursue business degrees. And the arrests of Canadian and European visitors at U.S. borders has some saying no one is safe to come to America as a tourist anymore.

Here's the Latest:

Judge calls Trump administration’s latest response on deportation flights ‘woefully insufficient’

U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg demanded answers from the Trump administration after flights carrying Venezuelan immigrants alleged by the Trump administration to be gang members landed in El Salvador after the judge temporarily blocked deportations under an 18th century wartime law.

Boasberg had given the administration until noon Thursday to either provide more details about the flights or make a claim that it must be withheld because it would harm “state secrets.” The administration resisted the judge’s request, calling it an “unnecessary judicial fishing” expedition.

In a written order, Boasberg called Trump officials’ latest response “woefully insufficient.” The judge said the administration “again evaded its obligations” by merely repeating “the same general information about the flights.” And he ordered the administration to “show cause,” as to why it didn’t violate his court order to turn around the planes, increasing the prospect that he may consider holding administration officials in contempt of court.

▶ Read more about the legal showdown regarding the deportation flights

Maine found in violation of Title IX over transgender athletes after Trump clashed with governor

Maine’s education office is being ordered to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports or face federal prosecution.

The Education Department on Wednesday said an investigation concluded Maine’s education office violated the Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams and use girls’ facilities. It’s giving Maine 10 days to comply with a list of demands or face Justice Department prosecution.

The federal investigation into Maine’s Department of Education was opened Feb. 21, just hours after Trump and the state’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, clashed over the issue at a meeting of governors at the White House. During the heated exchange, Mills told the Republican president, “We’ll see you in court.”

▶ Read more about the investigation into Maine’s Department of Education

Facing anti-DEI investigations, colleges cut ties with nonprofit targeted by conservatives

Last week, the Education Department said it was investigating dozens of universities for alleged racial discrimination, citing ties to the nonprofit organization. That followed a warning a month earlier that schools could lose federal money over “race-based preferences” in admissions, scholarships or any aspect of student life.

The investigations left some school leaders startled and confused, wondering what prompted the inquiries. Many scrambled to distance themselves from The PhD Project, which has aimed to help diversify the business world and higher education faculty.

The rollout of the investigations highlights the climate of fear and uncertainty in higher education, which President Donald Trump’s administration has begun policing for policies that run afoul of his agenda even as he moves to dismantle the Education Department.

▶ Read more about colleges distancing themselves from the PhD Project

Trump’s plan to dismantle the Education Department will keep some of its core functions

Trump has derided the Education Department as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, completing its dismantling is most likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979. Republicans said they will introduce legislation to achieve that, while Democrats have quickly lined up to oppose the idea.

Trump’s order says the education secretary will, “to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities.”

It offers no detail on how that work will be carried out or where it will be targeted, though the White House said the agency will retain certain critical functions.

Trump said his administration will close the department beyond its “core necessities,” preserving its responsibilities for Title I funding for low-income schools, Pell grants and money for children with disabilities.

▶ Read more about Trump’s order to dismantle the department

