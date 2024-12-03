All sections
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Auburn (62)20-115501
2. Duke19-214882
3. Alabama19-314224
4. Tennessee18-412958
5. Houston17-412456
6. Florida18-311835
7. Purdue17-5110210
8. Iowa St.17-410783
9. Michigan St.18-310447
10. Texas A&M17-597613
11. Marquette18-48759
12. St. John's19-380815
13. Texas Tech17-479322
14. Kentucky15-674712
15. Missouri17-471720
16. Kansas15-659911
17. Memphis18-453019
18. Maryland17-5390-
19. UConn16-632225
20. Arizona15-6308-
21. Wisconsin17-528717
22. Mississippi St.16-621714
23. Illinois15-720818
24. Michigan16-5191-
25. Mississippi16-618423

Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

