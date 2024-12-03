The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Auburn (62)
|20-1
|1550
|1
|2. Duke
|19-2
|1488
|2
|3. Alabama
|19-3
|1422
|4
|4. Tennessee
|18-4
|1295
|8
|5. Houston
|17-4
|1245
|6
|6. Florida
|18-3
|1183
|5
|7. Purdue
|17-5
|1102
|10
|8. Iowa St.
|17-4
|1078
|3
|9. Michigan St.
|18-3
|1044
|7
|10. Texas A&M
|17-5
|976
|13
|11. Marquette
|18-4
|875
|9
|12. St. John's
|19-3
|808
|15
|13. Texas Tech
|17-4
|793
|22
|14. Kentucky
|15-6
|747
|12
|15. Missouri
|17-4
|717
|20
|16. Kansas
|15-6
|599
|11
|17. Memphis
|18-4
|530
|19
|18. Maryland
|17-5
|390
|-
|19. UConn
|16-6
|322
|25
|20. Arizona
|15-6
|308
|-
|21. Wisconsin
|17-5
|287
|17
|22. Mississippi St.
|16-6
|217
|14
|23. Illinois
|15-7
|208
|18
|24. Michigan
|16-5
|191
|-
|25. Mississippi
|16-6
|184
|23
Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.