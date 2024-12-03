The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA (32)
|21-0
|800
|1
|2. South Carolina
|21-1
|767
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|19-2
|737
|3
|4. Texas
|22-2
|688
|5
|5. UConn
|21-2
|661
|6
|6. LSU
|23-1
|646
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|19-2
|606
|4
|8. Ohio St.
|20-1
|579
|8
|9. TCU
|21-2
|527
|9
|10. Duke
|17-4
|494
|10
|11. Kentucky
|19-2
|486
|12
|12. Kansas St
|21-2
|464
|11
|13. North Carolina
|20-4
|418
|15
|14. NC State
|17-4
|337
|17
|15. Oklahoma
|16-6
|294
|13
|16. Maryland
|17-5
|285
|14
|17. Georgia Tech
|18-4
|262
|20
|18. West Virginia
|17-4
|237
|21
|19. Tennessee
|16-5
|235
|18
|20. Michigan St.
|18-4
|230
|16
|21. California
|19-4
|203
|19
|22. Florida St.
|18-4
|148
|25
|23. Alabama
|18-5
|101
|22
|24. Vanderbilt
|18-5
|45
|23
|25. Oklahoma St.
|18-4
|33
|24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.