The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. UCLA (32)21-08001
2. South Carolina21-17672
3. Notre Dame19-27373
4. Texas22-26885
5. UConn21-26616
6. LSU23-16467
7. Southern Cal19-26064
8. Ohio St.20-15798
9. TCU21-25279
10. Duke17-449410
11. Kentucky19-248612
12. Kansas St21-246411
13. North Carolina20-441815
14. NC State17-433717
15. Oklahoma16-629413
16. Maryland17-528514
17. Georgia Tech18-426220
18. West Virginia17-423721
19. Tennessee16-523518
20. Michigan St.18-423016
21. California19-420319
22. Florida St.18-414825
23. Alabama18-510122
24. Vanderbilt18-54523
25. Oklahoma St.18-43324

Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.

