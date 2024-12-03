Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 80, The New Community School 22
Courtland 64, Chancellor 46
Denbigh 53, Hampton 50
Gateway Christian 49, Broadwater Academy 46
Grove Avenue Baptist 63, StoneBridge School 60
Holston 37, J.I. Burton 36
New Covenant 52, Eastern Mennonite 42
Norfolk Academy 63, Portsmouth Christian 48
Norfolk Collegiate 68, Walsingham Academy 30
Oscar Smith 60, Nansemond River 55
Page County 63, Clarke County 57
Shenandoah Valley Christian 61, Granger Christian, Ind. 59
Shenandoah Valley Christian 77, Forest Lake, Fla. 65
Stone Bridge 66, Lightridge 45
Tandem Friends School 61, Quantico 28
Virginia Beach Catholic 56, Hampton Roads 27
Wakefield School 53, Fredericksburg Academy 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/