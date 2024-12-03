All sections
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

The Associated Press, Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 80, The New Community School 22

Courtland 64, Chancellor 46

Denbigh 53, Hampton 50

Gateway Christian 49, Broadwater Academy 46

Grove Avenue Baptist 63, StoneBridge School 60

Holston 37, J.I. Burton 36

New Covenant 52, Eastern Mennonite 42

Norfolk Academy 63, Portsmouth Christian 48

Norfolk Collegiate 68, Walsingham Academy 30

Oscar Smith 60, Nansemond River 55

Page County 63, Clarke County 57

Shenandoah Valley Christian 61, Granger Christian, Ind. 59

Shenandoah Valley Christian 77, Forest Lake, Fla. 65

Stone Bridge 66, Lightridge 45

Tandem Friends School 61, Quantico 28

Virginia Beach Catholic 56, Hampton Roads 27

Wakefield School 53, Fredericksburg Academy 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

