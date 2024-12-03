All sections
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 56, Northampton 31

Bethel 47, Phoebus 13

Carmel 54, Grace Christian 20

Chatham 56, Nelson County 6

Culpeper 81, Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government 34

Flint Hill 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39

Glen Allen 46, Deep Run 43

Grafton 62, Tabb 30

Hampton 95, Denbigh 9

Lakeland (VA) 58, First Colonial 14

Lancaster 25, Rappahannock 19

Lightridge 54, Stone Bridge 48

Menchville 79, Kecoughtan 9

Nandua 39, Chincoteague 21

New Kent 62, Bruton 49

Norfolk Collegiate 45, Frank Cox 35

Osbourn Park 65, Osbourn 12

Princeton, W.Va. 46, Graham 25

Riverside 43, Briar Woods 38

Spotswood 59, Harrisonburg 23

Stafford 67, North Stafford 16

Steward School 58, Peninsula Catholic 10

Virginia Beach Catholic 63, Hampton Roads 51

Wakefield School 41, Fredericksburg Academy 14

Warhill 53, Smithfield 20

Warwick 55, Gloucester 20

Woodbridge 40, C.D. Hylton 24

Woodside 65, Heritage 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

