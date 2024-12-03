Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 56, Northampton 31
Bethel 47, Phoebus 13
Carmel 54, Grace Christian 20
Chatham 56, Nelson County 6
Culpeper 81, Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government 34
Flint Hill 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39
Glen Allen 46, Deep Run 43
Grafton 62, Tabb 30
Hampton 95, Denbigh 9
Lakeland (VA) 58, First Colonial 14
Lancaster 25, Rappahannock 19
Lightridge 54, Stone Bridge 48
Menchville 79, Kecoughtan 9
Nandua 39, Chincoteague 21
New Kent 62, Bruton 49
Norfolk Collegiate 45, Frank Cox 35
Osbourn Park 65, Osbourn 12
Princeton, W.Va. 46, Graham 25
Riverside 43, Briar Woods 38
Spotswood 59, Harrisonburg 23
Stafford 67, North Stafford 16
Steward School 58, Peninsula Catholic 10
Virginia Beach Catholic 63, Hampton Roads 51
Wakefield School 41, Fredericksburg Academy 14
Warhill 53, Smithfield 20
Warwick 55, Gloucester 20
Woodbridge 40, C.D. Hylton 24
Woodside 65, Heritage 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/