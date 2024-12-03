All sections
Tiger Woods says he ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury likely to keep him out of the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods announced he had a less invasive surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on Tuesday, yet another injury that would seem likely to keep him out of the Masters and perhaps other major championships this year.

DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
FILE - Tiger Woods flips his club after his shot to the 10th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Woods posted the development on his social media accounts without detailing how long he expected to be out.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

He said he had minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker. But most recoveries take a month before someone can even put weight on their foot.

Woods said he would focus on rehab and recovery.

The Masters is April 10-13. Woods set the Masters record last year by making the cut for the 24th time in a row. But he has not competed outside of his indoor league — except for 18 holes of the Seminole Pro-Member last week — since missing the cut in the British Open last summer.

