WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (AP) — Top Russian officials will hold talks with U.S. counterparts on restoring ties, Ukraine and preparing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov will fly to the Saudi capital later in the day to take part in the talks set for Tuesday.

He said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire complex of U.S.-Russian relations” as well as organizing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and the meeting of the two presidents.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News Sunday that he and national security adviser Mike Waltz will travel to Saudi Arabia for talks on Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

