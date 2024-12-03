All sections
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Trudeau expects a trade war between Canada and the US for the 'foreseeable future'

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the U.S. to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colorful but constructive call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

AP News, Associated Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the U.S. to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colorful but constructive call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don’t overly harm” certain sectors and workers. He also reiterated that “we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted.”

Trump launched a new trade war Tuesday by imposing tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Trump put 25% taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10% on Canadian energy.

A day after the new tariffs took effect, Trump said he would grant a one-month exemption for U.S. automakers. The announcement came after Trump spoke Wednesday with leaders of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep. His press secretary said Trump told the chief executives to move auto production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
Amazon is now testing AI-aided dubbing for some movies and s...
WorldMar. 6
Trump wants to dismantle the Education Department. Here's wh...
WorldMar. 6
Going, going, gone? One-of-a-kind card featuring Pirates sta...
WorldMar. 6
More than hot flashes: Women raise awareness about menopause...
Related
Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding
WorldMar. 6
Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce
WorldMar. 6
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce
The Latest: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages
WorldMar. 6
The Latest: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages
In Mexico City, this German organist says music is a gift from God and the organ's sound is proof
WorldMar. 6
In Mexico City, this German organist says music is a gift from God and the organ's sound is proof
France will keep providing military intelligence to Ukraine as the US freezes vital information
WorldMar. 6
France will keep providing military intelligence to Ukraine as the US freezes vital information
How Trump justifies his tariffs — from budget balancing to protecting 'the soul' of America
WorldMar. 6
How Trump justifies his tariffs — from budget balancing to protecting 'the soul' of America
No murder please! Royal Shrovetide is a wild ancient version of soccer still played today
WorldMar. 6
No murder please! Royal Shrovetide is a wild ancient version of soccer still played today
Jobs lost in every state and life-saving cures not discovered: Possible impacts of research cuts
WorldMar. 6
Jobs lost in every state and life-saving cures not discovered: Possible impacts of research cuts
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy