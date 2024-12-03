All sections
Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up with a uniform transgender athlete ban

President Donald Trump is ready to take his fight against transgender athletes to the International Olympic Committee.

WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
President Donald Trump arrives before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump arrives before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, looks at Italy's Angela Carini, following their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, looks at Italy's Angela Carini, following their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Germany's Laura Freigang fights for the ball with Canada's Quinn during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - Germany's Laura Freigang fights for the ball with Canada's Quinn during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
2028 Olympics organizer Casey Wasserman, at podium, introduces Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten, from fourth right back, Magic Johnson, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Dodger Stadium overlooking downtown Los Angeles, to announce a new private sector initiative called LA Rises to support rebuilding efforts after the devastating wildfires, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
2028 Olympics organizer Casey Wasserman, at podium, introduces Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten, from fourth right back, Magic Johnson, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Dodger Stadium overlooking downtown Los Angeles, to announce a new private sector initiative called LA Rises to support rebuilding efforts after the devastating wildfires, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump said Wednesday during a signing ceremony for an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from women's sports that his administration wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject" ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The order empowers the Secretary of State's office to pressure the IOC to amend standards governing Olympic sporting events “to promote fairness, safety and the best interests of female athletes by ensuring that eligibility for participation in women’s sporting events is determined according to sex and not gender identity or testosterone reduction.”

The order also calls for the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security to “review and adjust, as needed, policies permitting admission to the United States of males seeking to participate in women’s sports.”

The IOC has allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004. However, it wasn't until 2021 that the first openly transgender athletes competed under the rings.

Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach said in December that Olympic organizers were “very confident” they could work with the Trump administration. The president initially backed Los Angeles during his first administration when the city bid for the 2024 Games ultimately awarded to Paris.

Officials with the LA28 organizing committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman reportedly met with Trump in Florida last month before Trump’s second term began, with Wasserman saying afterward both were looking forward to delivering a successful Games.

The IOC has largely stayed out of the discussion around transgender athletes, letting the international governing bodies for each sport set the parameters for gender participation.

The rules can run the gamut. Entities like World Aquatics have very strict guidelines, while World Triathlon rules are more liberal.

The IOC's stance could change considerably in the near future following Bach's retirement. Among the candidates to replace Bach is former track star Sebastian Coe, now the leader of World Athletics. Coe has been a strong proponent of limiting participation in female sports to cisgender women.

Two years ago, track and field under Coe banned transgender athletes from international competition — adopting the same rules as swimming — and adopted new regulations requiring some athletes to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible.

The rhetoric around transgender athletes heated up at the Paris Olympics last summer, with Trump eagerly entering the fray.

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently misgendered two Olympic female boxers as men and said their ability to participate in the Paris Games was “demeaning to women” even though both Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan were assigned female at birth and identify as women.

Trump referenced both athletes again on Wednesday.

“They had two women or two people that transitioned and both of them won gold medals and they won them very convincingly,” Trump said. “But all of that ends today because with this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”

The question going forward is what kind of leverage the United States can use to influence the IOC. Given the volatile nature of the issue, Trump's order could begin a groundswell among international federations for the IOC to come up with a uniform standard.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-trials

