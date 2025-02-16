All sections
WorldFebruary 16, 2025

Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to let the firing of whistleblower agency head proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to permit

MARK SHERMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to permit the firing of the head of the federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers, according to documents obtained Sunday that would mark the first appeal to the justices since President Donald Trump took office.

The emergency appeal is the start of what probably will be a steady stream from lawyers for the Republican president and his administration seeking to undo lower court rulings that have slowed his second term agenda.

The Justice Department's filing obtained by The Associated Press asks the conservative-majority court to lift a judge’s court order temporarily reinstating Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel.

Dellinger has argued that the law says he can only be dismissed for problems with the performance of his job, none of which were cited in the email dismissing him.

The petition came hours after a divided appeals court panel refused on procedural grounds to lift the order, which was filed Wednesday and expires on Feb. 26.

The case is not expected to be docketed until after the Supreme Court returns from the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The justices would not act until Tuesday at the earliest.

It’s not clear what reception Trump will get from the conservative-dominated court that includes three justices he nominated in his first term.

The case began last week when Dellinger sued over his removal as head of the Office of Special Counsel, which is responsible for guarding the federal workforce from illegal personnel actions, such as retaliation for whistleblowing. He was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term in 2024.

Dellinger said the office’s work “needed now more than ever,” noting the “unprecedented” number of firings, without cause, of federal employees with civil service protections in recent weeks by the Trump administration.

The administration argues that the order reinstating Dellinger for two weeks while the judge considers the case is an unacceptable intrusion on executive power. The brief cites the Supreme Court decision that gave Trump immunity from criminal prosecution and reflected a muscular view of executive power.

The independent Office of Special Counsel is separate from Justice Department special counsels such as Jack Smith, who are appointed by the attorney general for specific investigations, such as Smith's criminal investigation of Trump before he returned to the White House.

Dellinger’s firing was the latest move in Trump’s sweeping effort to shrink and reshape the federal government, testing the limits of well-established civil service protections by moving to dismantle federal agencies and push out staffers.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 16
Ukraine and Europe worry about being sidelined as Trump push...
WorldFeb. 16
Colombian superstar Shakira cancels her concert in Lima afte...
WorldFeb. 16
Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR ...
WorldFeb. 16
Rubio leading US delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with R...
Related
The Latest: Heavy rain brings the race to an hourslong halt
WorldFeb. 16
The Latest: Heavy rain brings the race to an hourslong halt
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Bormio
WorldFeb. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Bormio
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Milan
WorldFeb. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Milan
Trump administration cuts reach FDA employees in food safety, medical devices and tobacco products
WorldFeb. 16
Trump administration cuts reach FDA employees in food safety, medical devices and tobacco products
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars toward a $100 million holiday weekend
WorldFeb. 16
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars toward a $100 million holiday weekend
Pope has eaten breakfast, read papers after second calm night in hospital for respiratory infection
WorldFeb. 16
Pope has eaten breakfast, read papers after second calm night in hospital for respiratory infection
'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awards
WorldFeb. 16
'Conclave' leads the pack and struggling 'Emilia Pérez' faces a test at Britain's BAFTA film awards
Rwanda-backed rebels reach the center of east Congo’s 2nd major city in an unprecedented expansion
WorldFeb. 16
Rwanda-backed rebels reach the center of east Congo’s 2nd major city in an unprecedented expansion
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy