Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' as tensions rise between the leaders over the Russia-Ukraine war

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” lashing out after the Ukrainian president said Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation as he moves to end the Kremlin's war against Ukraine on terms that Kyiv says are too favorable to Moscow.

STEPHANY MATAT and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
President Donald Trump is seen in his motorcade driving through West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, en route to Palm Beach International Airport. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
President Donald Trump is seen in his motorcade driving through West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, en route to Palm Beach International Airport. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,” Trump said of Zelenskyy, who was popular television star in Ukraine before running for office.

Trump added in his social media post that Zelenskyy is “A Dictator without Elections”!!

Because of Russia's invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has delayed elections that were scheduled for April 2024.

Zelenskyy accused Trump earlier Wednesday of living in a Russian-made “disinformation space."

Madhani reported from Washington.

