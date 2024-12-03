All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with 'no room' for delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will start Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war.

ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will start Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war.

“Tomorrow — tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that’ll start,” Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two U.S. neighbors to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

Trump provided a one-month delay in February as both countries promised concessions. But Trump said Monday that there was “no room left for Mexico or for Canada” to avoid the steep new tariffs.

U.S. stock markets moved sharply lower after Trump’s comments.

Trump said he would also add on another 10% tariff on goods from China, on top of the initial 10% he put in place last month.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 3
LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Arm...
WorldMar. 3
How Trump's history with Russia and Ukraine set the stage fo...
WorldMar. 3
Melania Trump says it's 'heartbreaking' to watch teens grapp...
WorldMar. 3
Without US help, Zelenskyy has few options except to repair ...
Related
Andrew Tate expresses disappointment in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for caving to media pressure
WorldMar. 3
Andrew Tate expresses disappointment in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for caving to media pressure
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greece Carnival Portraits
WorldMar. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greece Carnival Portraits
How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health -- and how to prepare
WorldMar. 3
How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health -- and how to prepare
Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years
WorldMar. 3
Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years
Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 1st Canadian franchise
WorldMar. 3
Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 1st Canadian franchise
Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term
WorldMar. 3
Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Latin America
WorldMar. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Latin America
Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Russia war ‘is still very, very far away’
WorldMar. 3
Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Russia war ‘is still very, very far away’
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy