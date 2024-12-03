WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a jaw-dropping performance during his joint news conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip could be permanently resettled elsewhere and that the U.S. might stage a long-term takeover of the vacated region — even leading redevelopment efforts to make it a seaside paradise in waiting.

He refused to rule out sending U.S. troops in to seal the deal, and said he himself — ever the real estate developer — might pay a personal visit.

Here are some takeaways from Trump's remarks:

Trump's comments could upend the ceasefire in Gaza

Negotiations to sustain the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas — and secure the liberation of the remaining living hostages in captivity there, including at least one American — are set to begin in earnest this week. Trump’s audacious proposal to relocate roughly 1.8 million Palestinians from the land they have called home, and look to as part of a future state, could completely upend those negotiations.

The framework for the talks calls for surging humanitarian and reconstruction supplies to help the people of Gaza recover after more than 15 months of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. It was always going to be a challenge for mediators to try to win Hamas’ agreement to be uprooted as the governing authority in the territory.

Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. take ownership of the area and redevelop it, with the possible support of American troops, is a sure non-starter for the militant group. It is also likely to put new stress on Qatar and Egypt, the other mediators in the talks, who have long advocated for Palestinian statehood.

A breakdown in the negotiations could see the return to fighting in Gaza — jeopardizing the fates of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups in the territory.

The suggestions were quickly panned in the Middle East

Trump’s comments were immediately repudiated by Saudi Arabia, whose foreign ministry issued a sharply worded statement that the nation’s long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.”

Saudi Arabia has been in negotiations with the U.S. over a deal to diplomatically recognize Israel in exchange for a security pact and other terms. But the ministry’s statement noted Saudi Arabia’s “absolute rejection” of efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

“The duty of the international community today," the statement added, "is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it.”

Hamas, in its own statement said, “We reject Trump’s statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave, and we consider them a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

An isolationist president is open to sending US troops to Gaza

Trump has built a political persona around an “America first” mantra that promotes isolationism, and is proud of the fact that the U.S. is currently not engaged in any foreign military conflicts.

So the fact that he might be ready to dispatch U.S. troops to Gaza is nothing short of stunning.

The president said he wants the U.S. to take “long-term” ownership of the Gaza and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. Asked if that might involve American military forces, Trump replied, “As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary.”

“If it’s necessary,” he added, “We’ll do that.”

Trump is in real estate developer mode

Trump, who became famous as a 1980s New York real estate developer, still often gleefully looks at the world that way — and it showed on Tuesday.

The president said he envisions “the world’s people” living in a redeveloped Gaza that he said could look like “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“This could be something that could be so valuable. This could be so magnificent,” Trump said, adding that “most importantly,” the people that live there would be able to live in peace and, “We’ll make sure that it’s done world-class.”

Trump said that eventually he envisioned “Palestinians, mostly” living in the region but also described his vision for Gaza as “an international, unbelievable place."

The president also said he planned to visit Israel during his second term in office and even suggested he might go to Gaza — a trip that would present unprecedented logistical and security challenges.

Trump keeps expressing reluctance about his own Iran stance

Amid precarious ceasefire and hostage negotiations, Trump has also begun expressing reluctance about the pressure his administration is seeking to put on Iran.

Trump made it clear he would like to negotiate with one of America's top adversaries to allow it to prosper — as long as Iran commits to not developing a nuclear weapon. He twice said he “hated” signing an executive order earlier Tuesday instructing the U.S. to impose maximum pressure on Tehran.

“I want Iran to be peaceful and successful. I hated doing it,” the president said.

Trump then sought to address the people of Iran directly by saying he “would love to be able to make a great deal, a deal where you can get on with your lives. You’ll do wonderfully.”

That tone was a noticeable departure from unapologetically tough words Trump offered about some of America’s allies in recent days — threatening tariffs against Canada and Mexico and suggesting that similar levies could be coming against the European Union.

Trump praised the Iranians as “industrious, beautiful” and “incredible people,” and said his one requirement as he seeks a deal with them is that they don’t obtain a nuclear weapon. He also said if Iran can convince the U.S. that they won’t, “I think they’re going to have an unbelievable future.”

“I hope we’re going to be able to do something so that it doesn’t end up in a very catastrophic situation. I don’t want to see that happen,” Trump said. “I really want to see peace.”

Trump's takeover list is growing

And now it's designs on Gaza.

Trump's suggestions that the U.S. could occupy Gaza, with the possible support of U.S. troops, follows his threatening to take the Panama Canal by military force. And that came after his repeated insistence the U.S. can somehow wrest control of Greenland from Denmark, and that Canadians would like to become the 51st state.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., didn't mince words when asked about Trump's suggestions for Gaza: “He’s completely lost it.”

“He wants a U.S. invasion of Gaza, which would cost thousands of American lives and set the Middle East on fire for 20 years?" asked the Democrat from Connecticut. “It’s sick.”

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.