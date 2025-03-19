All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department

WASHINGTON (AP) —

COLLIN BINKLEY and CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity before an announcement.

Trump has derided the Department of Education as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, finalizing its dismantling is likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979.

A White House fact sheet said the order would direct Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

The Trump adminstration has already been gutting the agency through layoffs and program cuts. The department is working to cut in half its workforce and reduce the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences, which gathers data on the nation’s academic progress.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 19
Researchers find a hint at how to delay Alzheimer's symptoms...
WorldMar. 19
Social Security in-person identity checks opposed by advocat...
WorldMar. 19
How will the universe end? A changing understanding of dark ...
WorldMar. 19
Brothers and roommate of Laken Riley's killer to be deported...
Related
Pentagon reviews plans to cut troops handling migrants at Guantánamo by as much as half
WorldMar. 19
Pentagon reviews plans to cut troops handling migrants at Guantánamo by as much as half
Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don't yet point to conspiracies
WorldMar. 19
Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don't yet point to conspiracies
AP PHOTOS: Shohei Ohtani headlines MLB's memorable visit to Tokyo
WorldMar. 19
AP PHOTOS: Shohei Ohtani headlines MLB's memorable visit to Tokyo
A former studio engineer is charged with stealing unreleased Eminem music and selling it online
WorldMar. 19
A former studio engineer is charged with stealing unreleased Eminem music and selling it online
Who else has been stuck in space? A short history of long spaceflights
WorldMar. 19
Who else has been stuck in space? A short history of long spaceflights
Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged, sees slower growth, slightly higher inflation ahead
WorldMar. 19
Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged, sees slower growth, slightly higher inflation ahead
Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband
WorldMar. 19
Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband
Stock market today: Wall Street holds onto its gains after the Fed keeps interest rates steady
WorldMar. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street holds onto its gains after the Fed keeps interest rates steady
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy