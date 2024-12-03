All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

Trump warns Iran it will face 'consequences' of further attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —

JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran, warning Tehran would “suffer the consequences” for further attacks by the group.

The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website further escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone and appear poised to continue. Meanwhile, Iran continues to weigh how to respond to a letter Trump sent them last week trying to jump-start negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Describing the Houthis as “sinister mobsters and thugs,” Trump warned any attack by the group would be met with “great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

“Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control,” Trump alleged in his post. “They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.'”

It's unclear what sparked Trump's post. However, the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard sought to separate the Houthis' actions from those of Tehran this weekend. The Houthis also launched drones and missiles targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though none reached the ship as it continues flight operations in the region.

Iran did not immediately comment on the post.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump added.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 17
Devastating storms kill at least 39 across 7 states in the S...
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump tariffs aluminum steel
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO GALLERY: Ultra-Orthodox communities celebrate Purim in...
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Tariffs Lumber
Related
ACLU asks judge to force the Trump administration to state under oath if it violated his court order
WorldMar. 17
ACLU asks judge to force the Trump administration to state under oath if it violated his court order
A judge ordered a Brown University professor not be deported. She was sent back to Lebanon anyway
WorldMar. 17
A judge ordered a Brown University professor not be deported. She was sent back to Lebanon anyway
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico's Vive Latino music festival
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico's Vive Latino music festival
March Madness: Bracketology a settled national pastime as the 2025 NCAA Tournament arrives
WorldMar. 17
March Madness: Bracketology a settled national pastime as the 2025 NCAA Tournament arrives
Who invented the March Madness bracket? Staten Island bar and Kentucky postal worker stake claims
WorldMar. 17
Who invented the March Madness bracket? Staten Island bar and Kentucky postal worker stake claims
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP top photos of the day, Monday, March 17, 2025
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP top photos of the day, Monday, March 17, 2025
'Stagflation' risk puts Federal Reserve in tricky spot as it meets this week
WorldMar. 17
'Stagflation' risk puts Federal Reserve in tricky spot as it meets this week
PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Royals St Patrick's Day Parade
WorldMar. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Royals St Patrick's Day Parade
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy